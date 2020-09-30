Higgs says party status will continue for Greens and People's Alliance
Neither party meets legislative threshold, but both were granted status two years ago in minority legislature
The Green Party and the People's Alliance will get to keep their spots in the political spotlight at the New Brunswick Legislature.
Premier Blaine Higgs said MLAs from his party, which won a majority in last month's election, will extend an exemption to a rule that would have limited the role of the two smaller parties.
Under the legislature's standing rules, a party must win five seats or 20 per cent of the vote to be recognized as an official party.
Both the Greens and the Alliance fell short of both thresholds last month.
Two years ago, when no party had a majority, MLAs supported making an exception for the two upstart parties.
Higgs said to maintain the spirit of co-operation achieved on COVID-19, his party will support doing it again.
"I had said I would carry on with the all-party COVID-19 cabinet committee and we have," Higgs said in a statement by email.
"I am cognizant of the role each party has played in managing the pandemic thus far and I value their contribution.
"I think now it is more important than ever to work together to map out New Brunswick's post-COVID future. With that in mind, our party will recommend we continue recognizing the third parties with official party status."
The decision is officially up to the legislative administration committee, but given it has a PC majority, Higgs's recommendation makes the decision a foregone conclusion.
A separate decision by the same committee will determine how much funding each party gets for offices and support staff.
Green Leader David Coon and former PC leader Dennis Cochrane both said last week that rather than continuing to make exceptions to it, MLAs should vote to lower the standing rule requiring five seats for party status.
