Slippery roads close some schools in the province

A mix of freezing rain and snow has caused slippery road conditions around the province this morning.

Some schools in western and central New Brunswick are closed today after freezing rain blanketed the province early this morning.

Schools in zones 1 to 5 of the Anglophone West School District are closed today, including Edmundston, Grand Falls, Plaster Rock, Perth-Andover, Florenceville-Bristol, Bath, Centreville, Hartland, Woodstock, Canterbury, Keswick Valley, Nackawic, Burtts Corner, McAdam, Harvey, Stanley, Boiestown and Doaktown.

All schools in the Francophone North-West school district are also closed.

The transportation department is reporting icy and slushy conditions on the Trans-Canada highway and in the Fredericton area.

"It's pretty wet and slushy, but you're going to want to use a bit of extra caution because once you get into some of that slush, you're certainly going to find some slippery spots," said Mike Walker, roadway operations manager for City of Fredericton.

Andrew Christie, the quality, safety and environment manager for SNC Lavalin, said northwestern New Brunswick is getting a freezing rain and snow mix which is causing snow-covered roads with icy spots.

He advised people add extra time to their travels this morning and drive slowly.