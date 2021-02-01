Infant sleep sacks recalled over suffocation hazard

Several brands of infant "sleep sacks," sold at Winners, Marshalls and HomeSense stores across Canada, have been recalled due to a suffocation hazard.

The product, a fabric bag with armholes or sleeves and closed at the feet, poses a suffocation risk because the neck opening is larger than the standard in the U.K. permits, according to Health Canada.

Consumers should "immediately stop using the affected products and return them to any Winners, Marshalls or HomeSense for a refund," Health Canada said on its website.

It noted it has not received any reports of suffocation in Canada.

This recall involves various sleep sacks in size 0-6 months, in six brands: First Wish, Sam & Jo, Dylan and Abby, Miss Mona Mouse, Harry & Me and Aspen.

The recalled sleep sacks can be identified by the model number CA07043 located on the sewn-in care label.

"They come in a variety of colours and designs, including penguins, animal faces, zoo animals, dinosaur bones, celestial animals, birch trees, circus designs, vintage cars, etc.," Health Canada states.

It said 17,482 units of the affected product were sold across Canada between January 2018 and December 2020.