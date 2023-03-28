Saint John inmate was gentle soul robbed of his future, family says

Skyler Sappier was a gentle soul who cared deeply and loved with all his heart, his sister Sierra told the coroner's inquest into his death.

Sappier died at the Saint John Regional Hospital on Jan. 31, 2022, two days after being transferred from the Saint John Regional Correctional Centre, where he contracted COVID-19 during an outbreak. His death was "consistent with" COVID-19, a pathologist testified earlier this week.

He was 28 and a father of two — a four-year-old girl and seven-year-old boy.

A five-member jury is expected to begin deliberations at Saint John Law Courts today to determine the facts surrounding Sappier's death after hearing from 23 witnesses over two days. The four women and one man will also have an opportunity to make recommendations aimed at preventing deaths under similar circumstances.

The family also plans to make some recommendations, Sappier's mother Dora told CBC News outside the courthouse.

Sierra Sappier, pictured with her mother Dora, told the court her brother Skyler was 'one of a kind.' (Roger Cosman/CBC)

On Wednesday, when the evidence portion of the inquest concluded, presiding regional coroner Michael Johnston invited a member of Sappier's family to address the court.

"I think it's important during these things, they're very formal and procedural, and I think it's important to remember that we're here because a member of our community has passed," he said. "And it's important to know a little bit about them from the family's perspective."

In a soft voice, Sierra Sappier said her brother was known for his huge heart and outgoing personality, had an avid sense of adventure, and an infectious smile that lit up a room.

His dedication and love is something we could all learn from.​​​ - Sierra Sappier, sister of Skyler Sappier

He enjoyed spending time with his family, anything "outdoorsy" and, as a member of the Neqotkuk First Nation, formerly known as Tobique First Nation, he loved making traditional arts and crafts. "In our culture, these things bring us healing."

Skyler Sappier always stood up for what he believed in, was "always proud of who he was and never let anything diminish his spirit," she said.

"His dedication and love is something we could all learn from."

Mother blames correctional officers

Sappier's mother said it was emotional to hear about her son's final days. She feels he was robbed of ever being able to be a dad to his small children, and the family was also robbed of having a better relationship with him.

Although she knows the purpose of the inquest is not to lay blame, she said she does.

"He was complaining for days in the jail that he didn't feel good. And I really, really blame the guards for not taking him [to the hospital] right away. All they did was give him Tylenol or Advil.

"They said they checked on him, but they looked in the window at him, mostly."

Skyler Sappier's mother Dora said she doesn't want what happened to her family to happen to anyone else. (Roger Cosman/CBC)

Chief Ross Perley agreed it's been difficult to hear testimony about some of the actions — and inactions.

He notes the emergency room doctor who treated Sappier believes he may have had pneumonia for a number of days before he was taken to the hospital.

By then, "he was beyond treatment," said Perley.

"And, you know, that's a failure and that's a life … that the family has lost, and our community has lost. And the system is responsible for his death."

Dora Sappier said she hopes the inquest will create change.

"No other family needs to go through that — or an inmate," she said.

"They're still people, they need to be treated as such."