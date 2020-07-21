Pave paradise? Moncton considers burying brook for restaurant parking lot

Moncton council is considering whether to allow a restaurant to install a culvert and bury a section of Rabbit Brook to accommodate a parking lot on top of the waterway.

Skipper Jack's Maritime Restaurant off Mapleton Road is seeking to have land it owns around the brook rezoned from conservation and community use to suburban commercial.

City staff recommended rejecting the request because it would violate Moncton policies around protecting waterways.

However, after more than an hour and a half of discussion Monday, councillors voted unanimously to move ahead with first reading of the bylaw and try to get revised plans before council meetings in August and September.

Moncton Mayor Dawn Arnold called it a "tough one," saying she wants to support a local business but also wanted to see if more could be done to reduce the impact on the brook.

"You want to support a local business, absolutely, but I keep thinking of that song in my head - 'pave paradise and put up a parking lot,'" Arnold said, referring to Big Yellow Taxi by Joni Mitchell.

The proposed parking lot with 58 spaces would be overtop the existing brook and gully. The grey diagonal line shows the planned culvert under the parking lot. (City of Moncton/Submitted)

Robert Holmes and his son Jonathan Holmes own the seafood-themed restaurant and say they'll work with engineers to see what changes are possible to the plans that call for a 58-space parking lot.

"We're going to do our best to do what we can within our means," Robert Holmes said in an interview Tuesday. He said they had considered other options, but determined the one put forward with a 58-metre culvert was the most feasible option.

He pushed back on the suggestion the plans would harm the environment, saying the culvert would include baffles to allow fish to move up the waterway, and trees and shrubs would be planted around the property.

He said the gully around the brook is unsightly and often filled with trash.

An upstream portion of Rabbit Brook is already buried under a vehicle dealership and retail plaza.

Skipper Jack's location shown in Google Maps at the corner of Mapleton Road and Hopper Street. (Google Maps)

The Petitcodiac Watershed Alliance's website describes the brook as "a typical urban stream that has been abused and taken advantage of during the past years." No one from the organization returned a request for comment Tuesday morning.

Moncton in recent years has allowed a developer's request to turn the former Moncton high school football field into a large parking lot, while denying another request to build a similarly sized lot downtown for office workers.

Bill Budd, the city's director of urban planning, told councillors the property around Rabbit Brook has a complicated history dating back about 13 years.

Council voted in 2007 to sell land around the brook to the restaurant.

A staff report says the intent was to install a 20 metre culvert and bury that portion of the brook under a new park that would be part of a city trail.

Then in 2008 the city expropriated land along the western side of the property to widen Mapleton Road, which would eliminate six to eight restaurant parking spaces.

The proposed 58-metre culvert would connect to an existing one running under Mapleton Road. (Pierre Fournier/CBC)

The city has allowed the restaurant to use the space until the road work is completed. That work has yet to be carried out. Budd told council the city still has an obligation to provide those additional parking spaces even if the culvert plan is ultimately rejected.

Robert Holmes said that means the area around the brook will have to be used for parking.

The park was supposed to be constructed by 2012 but it was never built. In 2016, the city built the Rabbit Brook Trail along Carson Drive at the northern edge of the property.

That led to Monday's meeting.

The company is looking to spend about $300,000 on additions to the west and south sides of its building, the sides closest to the city streets and where its current parking spaces are located.

"Our business has exploded," Robert Holmes told councillors, saying they need more dining room space for customers which would also help deal with COVID-19 restrictions.

A rendering of the proposed parking lot behind an expanded Skipper Jack's restaurant. (Skipper Jack's/Submitted)

To make up for the lost parking from the expansion, it proposed covering the brook with the parking lot, but leaving a landscaped buffer between the lot and the Rabbit Brook Trail.

The plans call for a 58 metre culvert and filling the gully around the brook, longer than the 20 metre culvert the city originally planned under park space.

Staff had no concerns with the culvert's ability to handle the flow of water based on a hydraulic analysis submitted by the applicant.

"While there may be other concerns regarding the proposed culvert extension ... the culvert's capacity should not be one of them," the staff report to council says.

The restaurant's plan would shift its parking area from along Mapleton Road and Hopper Street to behind the building. (Pierre Fournier/CBC)

It says the issue is that the plans to bury the brook conflict with city policies to protect watercourses.

As well, driveways into the property would be reconfigured to remove an entrance from Mapleton and to add one from Carson. A traffic study found the change would be helpful by reducing potential collision points.

The topic returns to council Aug. 17 for a presentation about a municipal plan change followed by a public hearing Sept. 8.

The proposed changes will go to the city's planning advisory committee Aug. 27 for its written views.