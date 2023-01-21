Skier safety top of mind following close call with ATVs at Killarney Lake Park

Over 100 skiers filled Killarney Lake Park for the Wostawea Maritime Cup on Saturday only days after the club issued a warning to skiers about what to do when encountering all-terrain vehicles on the trail.

"Ski in pairs, when possible; Step aside and don't engage in any way with drivers of four wheelers; If you encounter a four wheeler, call the non-emergency police number," read the release.

The warning was prompted by an incident Thursday night involving a skier and two ATVs.

Donald Wright, president of the Wostawea Cross Country Ski Club, said a skier was alone on a trail when it is alleged two ATV drivers tried to run them off the trail.

"It was quite a traumatic incident," he said. "The police were informed, the city's been informed and the Wostawea executive obviously has been informed as well and take this incident very seriously."

While ATVs are not allowed on the trails, Wright said some ATVs do use them "so there are going to be encounters." But he said this encounter was a "deliberate target in the skier's opinion."

There were no injuries during the encounter, he said. Police in Fredericton did not respond to a request for comment on Saturday.

Despite the skier's close call, the Maritime Cup went forward as planned with skiers from Nova Scotia, P.E.I. and New Brunswick showing up. Wright said skiers aged four all the way up to 70 were in attendance.

"The weather couldn't be better. The conditions couldn't be better. We have 60 volunteers pulling this off," said Wright. "It's a great event for the club. It's a great event for the province."