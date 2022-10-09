New Brunswick ski hills open to show off fall colours

New Brunswick hasn't experienced any snowfall yet, but that hasn't stopped ski hill operators from starting up the chairlifts to give people a truly fall experience.

In what's quickly becoming a tradition, ski hills are welcoming people in to view the changing of the leaves from some of the best vantage points in the province.

Jordan Chaney, the general manager of Crabbe Mountain in Central Hainesville, said its event — called the Fall Festival of Colours — allows the resort to extend its season a little bit on the front end.

"We've got all the infrastructure," said Chaney. "It's nice to be able to find reasons to operate and to extend our season."

Meanwhile, Sussex's Poley Mountain is also opening up the slopes to people wanting to view the changing leaves and said the turnout has been good.

A hit with families

The event seems to be a hit with both parents and kids in New Brunswick.

Natasha Ashfield lives near Crabbe Mountain and said she'll be spending the day with her children hiking the trails, enjoying a hay wagon ride and maybe even taking the chairlifts to get a better look.

'It's really lovely to see so many people up the hill,' says Natasha Ashfield, who lives near Crabbe Mountain. (Aniekan Etuhube/CBC)

She said the day gives people an opportunity to come out and see what skiing has to offer, even if there's no snow yet.

"It's really lovely to see so many people up the hill," said Ashfield.

"If they don't ski, they get to experience it a little bit by going up on the lift and seeing the views and checking out the new lodge."

Dean Flanagan is also out with his family on the Thanksgiving Day long weekend.

Dean Flanagan, along with Tara and Davon, enjoy Thanksgiving weekend. (Aniekan Etuhube/CBC)

He said while he is a summer person at heart, he can appreciate the fall activity.

"I've enjoyed the summer more, but it's lovely to see the different colours," said Flanagan. "At least you get four distinct seasons in Canada, so there's something to do every time of year."

Looking to winter

This isn't the first year Crabbe Mountain has held a festival, but it's been a while because of COVID.

"It's nice to be a bit more free to speak and to talk and to walk outside and be with friends and meet new people," said Chaney.

Chaney said the ski business fared better than other recreational businesses during the pandemic since a lot of it's based on being outdoors, something that was permitted during all but the most restrictive phases of the pandemic.

Jordan Chaney, the general manager of Crabbe Mountain in Central Hainesville, says the event allows the resort to extend its season. (Aniekan Etuhube/CBC)

But there were still problems. Food and beverage sales as well as school programs suffered and the lodge was often capped well below capacity.

But he said he's hoping for a much more normal season this year.

"It's nice to be moving into a nice new big building and being able to fill it 100 per cent capacity and not have to deal with 50 per cent capacity or reduce capacity," said Chaney.

"That's going to make a big difference."