New Brunswick provides stunning backdrop for classic Canadian melody

Ah, for just one time I would take the Northwest Passage to find the hand of Franklin reaching for the Beaufort Sea - Stan Rogers, Northwest Passage

It's a lyric and melody that has become synonymous with this country.

Stan Rogers's Northwest Passage is an a cappella tribute to the rugged geography of Canada, and the people who explored it.

So much so, that CBC listeners chose it overwhelmingly as Canada's alternative national anthem a few decades ago.

And even though it was released in 1981, the song sounds as if it was composed 150 years ago.

So when the Saint John String Quartet began the search for songs for an album called Canadian Hits: Unplugged, it was an obvious choice.

"It's such a beautiful piece and it's so heartfelt," said cellist Sonya Adams, "And playing it sometimes I get kind of tearful because it just, it just tugs at your heartstrings."

In it, Rogers compares his drive across the Prairies to the efforts of the early explorers, who tried to conquer the land only "To find there but the road back home again."

Watching cities rise before me, then behind me sink again, This tardiest explorer, driving hard across the plain - Northwest Passage

That obsession with the landscape is well represented in the String Quartet's video for their rendition of the song.

Directed by Saint John's Lauchlan Ough, it features the four musicians performing in New Brunswick's great outdoors, and sometimes in precarious positions.

The video opens with a drone shot at Cape Spencer, a rocky shoreline on the Bay of Fundy, with violist Christopher Buckley, in formal attire, perched on the clifftop. He got the job after violinist David Adams's fear of heights got the best of him.

The Saint John String Quartet shot the video in a number of outdoor settings all across southwest New Brunswick (Lauchlan Ough)

Buckley said the hardest part was reminding himself not to look at the drone as it flew past.

For his part, David Adams didn't get off easy by expressing his fear of the Fundy cliffs.

"I got within 20 feet of the edge and said, 'Sorry, no way'."

Instead, he found himself wading knee deep with his violin into the Kennebecasis River in a tuxedo jacket.

Adams said it gave him far fewer concerns than the cliff face.

"The only thing was I didn't want to get hit by the drone … and somehow falling and getting wet, but I think it was shallow enough that I could have kept the violin above the surface," he said.

Violinist David Adams waded into the Kennebecasis River near Bloomfield for this shot. He didn't ruin a good pair of dress pants. Those are black tennis shorts he's wearing. (Lauchlan Ough)

How then am I so different from the first men through this way? Like them, I left a settled life, I threw it all away , To seek a Northwest Passage at the call of many men, To find there but the road back home again - Northwest Passage

Playing seated didn't mean Sonya Adams was free of any uncomfortable situations. Ough put her on Mispec Beach, renowned for its frigid waters, and had her play as the Fundy tides moved in quickly.

"The tide was coming in and I had to keep getting up and moving down the beach a bit farther every time, she said, "My skirt was wet by the end of it, and of course, the chair would sink into the sand as well, so it was a little disconcerting at some points."

"It was such a cool experience," said violinist Danielle Sametz, "We were all of the same mind, we were really into it."

Sametz said she was never nervous during the filming, even when asked to stand at the edge of a large rock on a windy day, back to the Bay of Fundy, in a formal gown.

"I remember clinging onto the rock. I feel like I might have taken my shoes off, so with my toes I was holding on, and I was really trying not to let my bow fly off into the water."

Sonya Adams plays cello in the frigid Fundy tides at Mispec Beach. She had to move the chair up the beach several times during shooting as the tide encroached. (Lauchlan Ough)

Sonya Adams said the final results made it all worth it

"Lauchlan just did a wonderful job putting it all together and showing the majesticness of our province and of that beautiful song,"