Where and when the St. John River is expected to flood

Significant flooding is expected in most of the province over the long weekend, according to the New Brunswick Emergency Measures Organization.

Fredericton and Jemseg are expected to reach the flood stage Saturday. Maugerville, Sheffield and Lakeville Corner will reach the flood stage Sunday. Edmundston has already surpassed the flood stage.

Environment Canada has issued rainfall warnings for northern New Brunswick. About 25 to 60 millimetres of rain is forcasted by Environment Canada for Saturday. It's possible that Northwestern New Brunswick could see more than 100 millimetres.

The rain and snowmelt mix increases the risk of flooding. The rainfall warnings may be extended to Fredericton and Southern York County, Oromocto and Sunbury County, if the heavy rain moves south.

Here's a list of where it's expected to flood along the St. John River over the next few days.