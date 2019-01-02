A look inside the Saint John Fire Department's vacant building list

More than a dozen homes bought by Irving Oil after a butane leak. The old Courtenay House in the south end. The often-discussed but still-vacant 91 King St.

These are a few of the more than 115 properties that appear on a version of the Saint John Fire Department's vacant building "watch list."

The list as of Dec. 5, obtained by CBC News through access to information, includes both vacant and structurally damaged buildings.

The buildings are located all over the city, from several boarded-up blocks of the old north end to the south end, Waterloo Village, east and west sides.

"Saint John's got a large number of heritage buildings and old buildings that have a lot of character," Ward 2 Coun. John MacKenzie said in an interview.

"It's not ideal to have to tear them down. But when they get to this point, what else are you going to do? They can't be salvaged anymore."

Saint John Ward 2 Coun. John MacKenzie says the city has been on a campaign of demolishing vacant buildings that need to go. (Brian Chisholm/CBC)

The city keeps its own vacant building registry throughout the year. Staff monitor and inspect the structures regularly to make sure they're up to code, according to City of Saint John spokesperson Lisa Caissie. That list has close to 200 entries on it.

The fire department's "watch list" focuses on fire hazards. A vacant building could be added to that list if, for example, it poses "an operational life safety risk for fire response teams," Caissie wrote.

If a building is on the list, the fire department regularly monitors it.

"Fire response teams record observations of the exterior of the properties, as it relates to access, occupancy, approach, water supply, exposures and any other safety concerns," Caissie wrote.

"They do not conduct detailed interior inspections of any buildings."

More than 40 vacant-building fires since 2013

Firefighters have good reason to keep a close eye: There have been more than 40 vacant-building fires in Saint John since 2013, according to data from the fire department.

The majority have been marked by the fire department as intentionally set.

They include a "suspicious" fire at 131 Victoria St. in December. Owned by PMV Canada, the three-storey building was boarded up and due to be demolished before it went up in flames.

A fire at 131 Victoria St. in December has been deemed suspicious by the Saint John Fire Department. (CBC)

"That's why the fire department has to keep monitoring them and making sure they're boarded up solid and there's nobody living in them," MacKenzie said.

"Even given that, if people want to start a fire, they're going to start a fire."

While the preference is to see the buildings renovated and made livable, the city has embarked on a campaign to tear down the buildings that can't be saved, MacKenzie said.

The city set a target of resolving 75 cases in 2018, meaning the buildings are either repaired and reoccupied or demolished.

"To date, 33 buildings have been demolished either by the property owner or the City of Saint John, and 44 have been repaired," Caissie said.

While some of the buildings on the list are destined for the wrecking ball, others are in the process of being renovated and rejuvenated.

Here are a few of the buildings on the list:

155 Bridge St.

There was a sense of excitement when PMV Canada plucked up numerous boarded-up structures after former owner Phillip Huggard Properties Ltd. went bankrupt.

Some of those buildings have remained eyesores while others have been torn down.

Contractors removed the final traces of a row of wood-frame apartment houses at 105 to 117 Main St. in Saint John's old north end in December. (Brian Chisholm/CBC)

But Tracey McNally and Joe Shonaman are hoping some can be saved.

The couple, who own JTM Salvage, are in talks to buy several buildings from PMV Canada, according to McNally.

Shonaman spent some of his childhood in the north end. McNally said they want to revitalize the neighbourhood, something other developers have struggled to do.

"The way the land is laid out, it's prime waterfront from a real estate perspective," McNally said.

"Someone from out of town comes there and looks around at that beautiful waterfront, just so close to one of the natural wonders of the world, Reversing Falls. Also, the power boat club is right there."

The couple don't see why the neighbourhood can't be as attractive as nearby Millidgeville.

"We're just in phase one now but we have a long ways to go before it really turns into the vision that we have in our heads," McNally said.

"But I believe it's possible."

While negotiations are going on, McNally said the properties they're looking at include structures on Victoria Street, Main Street and 155 Bridge St.

Listed as vacant as of February 2018, the property is tied to a sad piece of Saint John history.

JTM Salvage is in talks to buy several buildings owned by PMV Canada, including 155 Bridge St., according to JTM Salvage co-owner Tracey McNally. (Graham Thompson/CBC)

Newspaper clippings show it was the home of Samantha Dawn Toole, a six-year-old girl who was murdered in 1993. Her body was found behind the home, near the St. John River.

Originally, McNally's husband wanted nothing to do with the building. She said Shonaman ​went to school with the little girl.

"There's a terrible sadness about that, but yet when we did go into the building and we saw the views from the upper level and the potential that building could have, we thought, you know what? Perhaps we could do something good here in her name," McNally said.

The couple have talked about building a new park in a spot where a building couldn't be saved and dedicating it to Toole and other "children in our city that have met with unfortunate ends."

McNally said she has also spoken to another developer who has interest in revitalizing the old Courtenay House on Broad Street, another structure that once held promise but remains on the vacant building list.

After sitting vacant with the heat turned off over multiple winters, the air inside Courtenay House was thick with the smell of mildew and the building full of mould in this 2016 photograph. (CBC)

"We'd love to have it and to save it, but it's going to be a multimillion-dollar project to save that building," McNally said.

River Avenue and Pleasant City Street

Irving Oil bought up several homes in east Saint John in 2018 after a damaged butane pipeline forced dozens of people to evacuate.

Sixteen of those buildings, all on River Avenue or Pleasant City Street, appear on the Dec. 5 edition of the fire department's vacant building list. All are listed as vacated as of Aug. 31, 2018.

It's not clear what Irving Oil plans to do with the properties. The company did not respond to a request for comment.

Irving Oil purchased several homes in east Saint John after a damaged butane pipeline forced dozens of people to evacuate in 2018. That includes this home at 79 Pleasant City St. (Graham Thompson/CBC)

"Any time you have another building added to the list, it's a drain on resources," MacKenzie said.

"People have to go out there and check them out and everything."

Mitchell Apartments

A Moncton developer bought the 72-unit apartment building in the north end last year, with the goal of breathing new life into the vandalized structure.

Viva Development owner Pierre Vautour has said he plans to spend $3 million on the building, with the goal of transforming the units into luxury three-bedroom apartments.

By the time Vautour and his team are done, he hopes to be renting 60 apartments in total.

A Moncton-based developer is spending $3 million to renovate the Mitchell Apartments into luxury units. (Graham Thompson/CBC)

But first, Vautour must give the building "a major facelift."

"We're changing everything inside and out," Vautour said in an interview in December.

For the past three months, the team has gutted half the building. They have to reframe it, redo the wiring and all of the plumbing.

So far, renovations are going well, Vautour said.

"The opportunity of it is good. There's a big demand in that corner."

203 Loch Lomond Rd.

Listed as vacant since May 2017, the building at 203 Loch Lomond Rd. will be coming down, says property owner Paul Daeres.

The basement is wet and rotting, according to Daeres. Records show Daeres Property Management Ltd. bought the property in 2013.

"It's going to be a vacant lot there," Daeres said in an interview.

Paul Daeres says a building he owns at 203 Loch Lomond Rd. will be demolished. (Roger Cosman/CBC)

It may be a similar fate for 61 Sewell St., another property on the list owned by Daeres.

He said a new roof was installed on the building but it wasn't done properly, allowing water to seep in last winter and destroy the inside.

"I will decide very soon to demolish it or to fix it," Daeres said.

But news is better for 161-163 Germain St., a third property on the vacant building list owned by Daeres.

He said crews are still working to save the brick building with plans to turn it into four apartments. Daeres said his son will live in one unit and the other three will be rented.

"We're going to spend a lot of money there," Daeres said.