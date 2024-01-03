71-year-old Saint John woman dies after being struck by bus

A 71-year-old Saint John pedestrian died after she was struck by a public transit bus Tuesday evening in the north end..

Saint John police said they were dispatched to the intersection of MacLaren Boulevard and Itty Bitty Way in the Crescent Valley area at about 6:15 p.m. after a report of a collision.

The victim, identified as Wanda Ethel Roche, was taken to hospital, where she later died.

No one on the Saint John Transit bus, including several passengers, was injured.

Police are asking anyone who may have dash-cam or video footage of the incident to share it with them.

The City of Saint John announced the death and offered its condolences to the victim's family in a post to the city's social media accounts and website on Wednesday.

"We are fully co-operating with the police as they conduct their investigation into the incident, and have provided all necessary resources, including the bus involved and onboard video footage," the city said.

The city said the bus driver, who was not identified, is receiving support, and the city will be reviewing its safety protocols and training programs.