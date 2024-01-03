Content
New Brunswick·New

71-year-old Saint John woman dies after being struck by bus

A Saint John Transit bus fatally struck a pedestrian in the Crescent Valley area of the city's north end on Tuesday evening.

Wanda Ethel Roche, 71, died after a collision with a bus in the city's north end

Jordan Gill · CBC News ·
Bus parked at bus stop on a clear sunny day.
A pedestrian was hit by a Saint John Transit bus Tuesday evening. (Graham Thompson/CBC )

A 71-year-old Saint John pedestrian died after she was struck by a public transit  bus Tuesday evening in the north end..

Saint John police said they were dispatched to the intersection of MacLaren Boulevard and Itty Bitty Way in the Crescent Valley area at about 6:15 p.m. after a report of a collision.

The victim, identified as Wanda Ethel Roche, was taken to hospital, where she later died.

No one on the Saint John Transit bus, including several passengers, was injured. 

Police are asking anyone who may have dash-cam or video footage of the incident to share it with them.

The City of Saint John announced the death and offered its condolences to the victim's family in a post to the city's social media accounts and website on Wednesday.  

"We are fully co-operating with the police as they conduct their investigation into the incident, and have provided all necessary resources, including the bus involved and onboard video footage," the city said.

The city said the bus driver, who was not identified, is receiving support, and the city will be reviewing its safety protocols and training programs.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Jordan Gill

Reporter

Jordan Gill is a CBC reporter based out of Fredericton. He can be reached at jordan.gill@cbc.ca.

