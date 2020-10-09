Saint John library responds to pandemic with facelift

Saint John's Free Public Library is welcoming back patrons after a major renovation of the Market Square location.

The renovation was done to better serve the community during the pandemic.

City librarian Laura Corscadden said there were a lot of things to consider.

"We basically had to reimagine the whole space, keeping in mind social distancing, keeping in mind contact tracing, how many service points we would need to help the public in this new space," said Corscadden.

Corscadden said this includes moving the biography section upstairs, rethinking furniture options and improving the line of sight at the library.

She said much of the reference library has been moved into storage to give the library more floor space.

"That helps keep it in kind of a better environment for preservation," said Corscadden.

"So nothing has gone really. If you are looking for something and it's not here, just ask the staff and we'll go get it for you."

Low shelves, no toys

The library also lowered the height of shelves that used to go all the way to the ceiling.

"The shelves are about five feet high," said Corscadden.

"You can see all the way to the back corner of the library, you can see a beautiful view of the harbour."

Corscadden said they've seen more students coming into the library on days when they're not in class because of hybrid learning.

The pandemic has also caused the library to rethink its furniture setup.

Information Morning - Saint John 8:17 Main branch library tour The Saint John Main Branch Library has re-opened its reference section, public computers, microfilm and more after some big renovations. This is the region's biggest library, open in Market Square since 1983, come along for a tour with host Julia Wright. 8:17

"Obviously with our new normal, we had to remove a lot of that furniture to give people more room to move around," said Corscadden.

"Our plan is to have some single person chairs so you can sit and enjoy the view of the harbour, but also some group study tables."

And while the children's book section is open for business, toys had to go.

"It's really difficult to keep play toys clean," said Corscadden.

"When you think about kids, especially toddlers, they usually can't resist putting the toys in their mouths."

Another thing that had to go was some of the hours of operation. The library used to be open seven days a week, but the pandemic changed that.

"There's so many extra duties that staff have to do: cleaning, we quarantine books for seventy two hours once they return ... and there's more service points than we usually have," said Corscadden.

"So at this moment, we're only open five days a week, but we'll be sure to let everyone know as soon as those hours increase."