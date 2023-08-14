City of Saint John reaches tentative agreement with inside workers

The City of Saint John and the union representing the city's inside workers have reached a tentative agreement in a strike that began last month, both sides say.

On Saturday, the city posted a statement announcing the agreement between the city and the Saint John Board of Police Commissioners and CUPE Local 486.

Brittany Doyle, president of union local, said the agreement was reached late Friday.

"It was a long day of negotiations, but both parties were able to come to an agreement," said Doyle. "We came to a deal that we believe that we can recommend to our membership."

Workers have been on strike since Sept. 12. They include clerical, administrative and support staff as well as workers in the city's 911 operations centre.

Doyle said workers will not return to work until the agreement has been ratified, but the union has called off any planned pickets.

The city says details will be released once the agreement is ratified.

Doyle also declined to comment on what is in the new agreement but said the union was able to get some gains compared to the city's last offer.

"It's up to the membership if they're willing to accept the latest proposal," said Doyle.

The city said council and the Saint John Board of Police Commissioners will vote on the agreement on Oct. 10.

Doyle said union members will meet Monday to vote on the tentative agreement.