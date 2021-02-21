An Edmundston care home is reporting its sixth death as it continues to grapple with a month-long outbreak of COVID-19.

Manoir Belle Vue had confirmed 92 cases — 51 residents and 41 staff — as of Friday, according to Public Health.

The facility announced the death this morning in a statement on Facebook, and said it happened in recent days. It also reported two new cases involving residents from the last round of testing.

New Brunswick confirmed another COVID-19 death in the province early Sunday afternoon.

WorkSafe New Brunswick recently inspected Manoir Belle Vue and found "gaps" in its pandemic operational plan. No fines have been issued and the province did not provide specifics.

New cases of COVID-19 have continued to be detected following the 14-day incubation period for the illness.

The virus has been confirmed inside other care homes in the Edmundston area, which returned to orange-phase restrictions at midnight on Thursday.

In addition to announcing the 25th COVID-19 death on Sunday, the province also reported four new cases of the virus, and three additional recoveries. New Brunswick has 87 active cases in total.

Most of New Brunswick's active cases remain concentrated in the Edmundston and Grand Falls region (Zone 4), where there are 73 cases.

There are eight active cases in the Moncton region (Zone 1), according to Sunday's update. There are three in the Saint John region (Zone 2), one in the Fredericton region (Zone 3), one in the Bathurst region (Zone 6), and one in the Miramichi region (Zone 7).

The Campbellton region (Zone 5) is the only area of the province reporting no active cases.