N.B. COVID-19 roundup: 6 new cases reported in province, 5 in Edmundston region
5 new cases in Edmundston region, 1 in Miramichi region
New Brunswick is reporting six new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday with most in the Edmundston region.
The province's northwest remains under tightened restrictions following a spike in cases and a move to "circuit-breaker" red-phase restrictions earlier this week.
The province now has 114 known active cases, with 91 in Zone 4. Five people are in the hospital, including one in intensive care.
There are five new cases in the Edmundston region (Zone 4), all contacts of previous cases:
- A person 19 and under.
- A person in their 30s.
- Two people in their 40s.
- A person in their 50s.
There is one new case related to travel in the Miramichi region (Zone 7):
- A person in their 40s.
New Brunswick has confirmed 1,577 total cases since the start of the pandemic and 1,432 recoveries. There have been 30 deaths.
Public Health conducted 1,266 tests on Saturday for a total of 252,232.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.