N.B. COVID-19 roundup: 6 new cases reported in province, 5 in Edmundston region

New Brunswick is reporting six new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday with most in the Edmundston region.

The province's northwest remains under tightened restrictions following a spike in cases and a move to "circuit-breaker" red-phase restrictions earlier this week.

The province now has 114 known active cases, with 91 in Zone 4. Five people are in the hospital, including one in intensive care.

There are five new cases in the Edmundston region (Zone 4), all contacts of previous cases:

A person 19 and under.

A person in their 30s.

Two people in their 40s.

A person in their 50s.

There is one new case related to travel in the Miramichi region (Zone 7):

A person in their 40s.

New Brunswick has confirmed 1,577 total cases since the start of the pandemic and 1,432 recoveries. There have been 30 deaths.

Public Health conducted 1,266 tests on Saturday for a total of 252,232.