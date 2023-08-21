Sitansisk declares state of emergency effective immediately

Sitansisk, also known as St. Mary's First Nation, called a state of local emergency Monday evening effective immediately.

The community update, posted to the First Nation's Facebook page and signed by the chief and council, says the state of emergency is in response to "escalating risks due to illegal drug activity which endangers the safety and wellbeing of our citizens, particularly our youth."

The announcement comes after a community meeting Sunday afternoon that was followed by a disturbance which prompted response from Fredericton Police, RCMP, Fredericton Fire and EMS.

In an emailed statement to CBC News, a Fredericton Police spokesperson said police responded to the disturbance at 7:15 p.m.

"Upon arrival, members observed a large crowd gathered in an area that required immediate containment," the statement said.

Police also say one male was taken into custody on charges of assault with a weapon and the incident is still under investigation.

CBC News tried to reach Chief Allan Polchies Jr. Monday afternoon about the disturbance and again Monday evening about the state of emergency but did not receive a response.

Residents urged to keep children home

The community update from Sitansisk says the state of emergency is being declared to "access additional resources through provincial and federal programs."

It also urges residents to avoid gathering to view police activity in the community.

The update says council has deemed the next 48 hours to be critical, asking people to refrain from gathering and to keep children at home.

It says local law enforcement will have additional patrols throughout the community.

"The battle against drugs is one which demands unity and a collective commitment to safety," the update reads. "We cannot afford to be complacent or indifferent in the face of this threat."