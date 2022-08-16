Head of St. Mary's bingo hall facing historic sex crime charges

The head of the St. Mary's First Nation bingo hall is facing historic sexual assault charges stemming from incidents that allegedly happened in the 1980s.

Walter James Brooks, general manager at St. Mary's Entertainment Centre, is facing two counts of sexual assault and two counts of gross indecency.

Brooks, who's a former band councillor with St. Mary's First Nation, was scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday. The case was adjourned until next month.

The charges were laid in Fredericton provincial court under two separate files.

In one file, Brooks, 55, is accused of committing sexual assault and gross indecency sometime between Jan. 4, 1983, and July 1, 1985, in Fredericton.

In the second file, he's accused of committing the same two crimes between Jan. 4, 1985, and Jan. 1, 1987, in Fredericton.

On Tuesday, Brooks did not appear in court himself but was represented by lawyer Alex Pate, who was acting as an agent for Brooks's lawyer, Nathan Gorham.

Pate asked for a three-week adjournment for time to review the disclosure.

Judge Cameron Gunn agreed to adjourn the case until Sept. 6.

Contacted by phone on Tuesday, Kyle Paul, operations manager at St. Mary's Entertainment Centre, said he will be interim general manager until further notice.

He said he could not comment further on the case.

St. Mary's First Nation issued a notice on its website on July 22 announcing that the St. Mary's board of directors and chief and council held a session regarding the executive management at the entertainment centre.

"The Board has temporarily approved an internal appointment," the notice states. "Kyle Paul will act as interim General Manager, until further notice."

St. Mary's First Nation Chief Allan Polchies did not respond to a request for comment about the case on Tuesday.