Generations dance together at Sitansisk powwow

Sitansisk, also known as St. Mary's First Nation, hosted their annual powwow this weekend. Chief Allan Polchies noted that people come from neighbouring communities, provinces, and even the United States to join them in celebrating Indigenous culture.

23rd annual powwow a team effort aimed at bringing people together: organizers

Two First Nations powwow dancers wearing traditional garments dance to the left of the frame, and to the far right, another First Nations dancer faces to the right of the frame while dancing. The dancers are under a large white tent, and a crowd of people watches in the background.
Dancers are shown at the Sitansisk powwow on Saturday. (Lars Schwarz/CBC)

The grand entry at the annual powwow at Sitansisk, also known as St. Mary's First Nation, drew a large crowd on Saturday.

Sitansisk held their 23rd annual powwow from Friday to Sunday at the St. Mary's Old Reserve.

After dancing in the event's grand entry, 18-year-old Hiawatha Paul said he has been coming to the powwow from his home in northern Maine since he was six years old. 

"This is the first powwow to kick off the powwow season," he said. "So, it's really fun to come here. Every year, the powwow is getting bigger and bigger — bigger drums, more people. It's getting fun."

Some dancers in the grand entry were even younger than Paul, and he said it's great to see younger people dancing.

A young man in a backwards baseball cap smiles at the camera. He's wearing a green shirt with a multi-coloured traditional garment. He's standing in front of a large white event tent.
Hiawatha Paul said he has been coming to the powwow at Sitansisk since he was six years old. (Lars Schwarz/CBC)

Paul said his generation is trying to bring back lost culture for those that had to attend residential schools.

"When I dance, it feels good, like I'm dancing for my ancestors," he said.

Chief Allan Polchies said he was proud of the children who danced in the grand entry.

"It's beautiful," he said. "It's medicine. And [I'm] definitely proud of all the children because they are our future leaders, they are our warriors. We see them, we hear them, and of course, honour them."

Polchies said people come from all over the region, and some beyond, to join the powwow to celebrate the Wolastoqey culture.

"The grand entry, it was magnificent," he said. "We are honouring the culture, our ancestors and welcoming everyone to come into a safe space to celebrate the Indigenous culture."

A Wolastoqey First Nations chief in a red short-sleeve shirt and red traditional garment speaks into a microphone to address a crowd. His left arm is extended straight out to his left and he holds a feather in that hand.
Chief Allan Polchies called the children dancing in the grand entry 'medicine.' (Lars Schwarz/CBC)

Nicole Carty, the community planner for St. Mary's First Nation and powwow co-ordinator, said it can take six months or longer to plan the powwow, but they have a lot of support in the community and beyond.

She noted that they were able to bring in head dancers Tonia Jo Hall and Joel Wood, who many people know from social media.

A woman with long dark hair in tight braids behind her, smiles slightly to the left of the frame. She is wearing a black long sleeve blouse with sheer sleeves and long silver earrings with large symbols that extend past her chest.
Nicole Carty is the community planner for St. Mary’s First Nation and the powwow co-ordinator. (Lars Schwarz/CBC)

But the powwow, for Carty, is about more than the big drum groups or dancers.

"It's about coming together as a community," she said. "It's about seeing people that we haven't seen all year long, watching people grow up [...] that are now our head dancers and junior head dancers. That's what it's all about."

With files from Lars Schwarz

