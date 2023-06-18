Generations dance together at Sitansisk powwow

The grand entry at the annual powwow at Sitansisk, also known as St. Mary's First Nation, drew a large crowd on Saturday.

Sitansisk held their 23rd annual powwow from Friday to Sunday at the St. Mary's Old Reserve.

After dancing in the event's grand entry, 18-year-old Hiawatha Paul said he has been coming to the powwow from his home in northern Maine since he was six years old.

"This is the first powwow to kick off the powwow season," he said. "So, it's really fun to come here. Every year, the powwow is getting bigger and bigger — bigger drums, more people. It's getting fun."

Some dancers in the grand entry were even younger than Paul, and he said it's great to see younger people dancing.

Hiawatha Paul said he has been coming to the powwow at Sitansisk since he was six years old. (Lars Schwarz/CBC)

Paul said his generation is trying to bring back lost culture for those that had to attend residential schools.

"When I dance, it feels good, like I'm dancing for my ancestors," he said.

Chief Allan Polchies said he was proud of the children who danced in the grand entry.

"It's beautiful," he said. "It's medicine. And [I'm] definitely proud of all the children because they are our future leaders, they are our warriors. We see them, we hear them, and of course, honour them."

Polchies said people come from all over the region, and some beyond, to join the powwow to celebrate the Wolastoqey culture.

"The grand entry, it was magnificent," he said. "We are honouring the culture, our ancestors and welcoming everyone to come into a safe space to celebrate the Indigenous culture."

Chief Allan Polchies called the children dancing in the grand entry 'medicine.' (Lars Schwarz/CBC)

Nicole Carty, the community planner for St. Mary's First Nation and powwow co-ordinator, said it can take six months or longer to plan the powwow, but they have a lot of support in the community and beyond.

She noted that they were able to bring in head dancers Tonia Jo Hall and Joel Wood, who many people know from social media.

Nicole Carty is the community planner for St. Mary’s First Nation and the powwow co-ordinator. (Lars Schwarz/CBC)

But the powwow, for Carty, is about more than the big drum groups or dancers.

"It's about coming together as a community," she said. "It's about seeing people that we haven't seen all year long, watching people grow up [...] that are now our head dancers and junior head dancers. That's what it's all about."