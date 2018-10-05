Sisters in Spirit aims to give voice to the voiceless MMIWG

In February 1993, Theresa Umphrey's body was found in the ditch on the side of a British Columbia logging road. She had been murdered. She was 38.

Today, 38 year-old Corrina Merasty-Gallant feels a deep connection to her late aunt, an Indigenous woman and victim on the Highway of Tears.

Merasty-Gallant is a member of the Wolastoqiyik Sisters in Spirit and has been helping organize events to raise awareness about missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls and two-spirited people all week in Fredericton.

"It took a bit of fighting from my family with the RCMP to investigate it," Merasty-Gallant said of her aunt's murder. "We, as family and friends, shouldn't have to bug the RCMP to find the people that did this to our family."

She thinks the national inquiry into missing and murdered Indigenous women has helped a little bit in opening a dialogue on the issue, but there's much more work to be done.

Corrina Merasty-Gallant's aunt, Theresa Umphrey, is a Highway of Tears victims. Merasty-Gallant is now trying to raise awareness for missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls and two-spirited people. (Shane Fowler/CBC)

Merasty-Gallant hopes more men band together to help protect and honour Indigenous women and be allies.

"I would like to see more men's voices," she said. "I think that would will strengthen things when we come together as brothers and sisters. That will help."

Merasty-Gallant took part in a poetry slam at St. Thomas University on Wednesday. It was one medium among several used to honour and remember all the sisters who have been stolen. She also acted in a film, Sister's Dirge, screened at the event.

"I think that events like this bring awareness and hopefully bring more people out to talk about these kind of things," Merasty-Gallant said. "When you bring everybody together, it's more heartfelt and people remember it longer."

It was the first year the poetry slam included films, and the event may expand to other mediums in years to come.

The Spirit of Annie Mae

Among many of the other people to take the stage was filmmaker Catherine Anne Martin, who was in attendance to screen a film she made in 2003 about Anna Mae Aquash, called The Spirit of Annie Mae. Aquash was a well-known activist for the American Indian Movement in the 1970s who was murdered.

Martin also shared a song that she wrote as a tribute to Aquash.

"Her story, like many of all of the missing and murdered women over hundreds and hundreds of years we're talking, it tells us that our lives are not as important as men's lives, or as non-native peoples lives," Martin said of Aquash's murder.

Filmmaker Catherine Anne Martin screened her film, The Spirit of Annie Mae, about Anna Mae Aquash, a murdered Indigenous activist. (Logan Perley/CBC)

"I believe she has helped to raise awareness of missing and murdered Indigenous women in her death.

"Annie Mae represents many women, Indigenous and non-Indigenous, who have tried to fight and argue for importance of helping First Nations people."

Martin said of the national inquiry that it is good because it is bringing forth people to tell their stories, which is the beginning of healing.

"It's also the beginning of raising awareness to the atrocities and injustices of these many, many thousand women who have not been given justice," Martin said. "As citizens of this country, they have not been served, the family has not been served and something has to change."

Empowered

Brandon Arnold, formerly Ill Fundz, performed a spoken-word piece, entitled "Empowered," from his new album Leo's Dream. The piece touches on missing and murdered Indigenous women and how many of their murders go unsolved.

He said the spoken-word piece came to him at a low point in his life but hopes "Empowered" can lift people out of a feeling of hopelessness.

Brandon Arnold performed his spoken-word piece "Empowered" during Thursday's Wolastoqiyik Sisters in Spirit event at St. Thomas University. (Logan Perley/CBC)

Arnold said he blames alcohol on why many women are targeted by violence.

"It leaves us in a vulnerable state when we're that intoxicated in public," Arnold said. "It makes it easier for yourself to be a target when you're in that sort of position."

Arnold said another factor may be people not being around the who care for them most.

"You're keeping people out of your life that are who could keep you safe," he said about when people turn to alcohol.

He said events like all the Sisters in Spirit events are important to have because they bring people together and that community is where Indigenous people draw strength.

Sweat lodge

Vigils were held in Fredericton and Tobique First Nation on Thursday evening to honour the lost sisters across the country. On Friday, a sweat lodge ceremony will be taking place in St. Mary's First Nation at 3 p.m. All are welcome.

For more information can be found at sistersinspiritnb.ca.