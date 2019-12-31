58-year-old passenger dead after vehicle hits power pole in Elsipogtog

A 58-year-old man is dead after the vehicle he was in struck a power pole in Elsipogtog First Nation.

The crash happened on Main Street in Elsipogtog, about 90 kilometres north of Moncton, when an SUV left the road, New Brunswick RCMP said in a news release Tuesday.

Police said the crash happened shortly before 4 p.m. on Monday.

Three people were in the vehicle when it crashed into the power pole, including the Elsipogtog man who died.

Police said the driver was a 58-year-old woman, and the front passenger was a 73-year-old man.

"A 58-year-old man in the backseat of the vehicle died at the scene as a result of injuries he sustained in the crash," the news release said.

Roads were icy at the time, said RCMP.