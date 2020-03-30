Singing for their sanity: Sackville neighbours meet each day to sing at a safe distance

A group of friends and neighbours in Sackville meet each day at noon to sing simple songs they all know by heart to build a connection while physical distancing keeps them apart.

About 14 people turned up in cars, on the sidewalk and on front stoops on Monday to sing along to songs like She'll be Coming Round the Mountain and The Hokey Pokey.

In the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, Anne Pirie thought group singing would be a fun, safe way to connect with her neighbours.

"And the first thing that came to mind were songs that we know by heart, like nursery rhymes and songs like that," she said.

One member beats a small drum, and another strums along on a mandolin, making way for cars and pedestrians who happen to be travelling along the street.

More than a dozen people gather not quite together every day to sing at noon in Sackville. (Tori Weldon/CBC)

"We talk to one another and then we sing," said Pirie.

It's a welcome distraction, according to Linda Rae Dornan.

"It's called keeping your sanity, and it's having a little social life ," she said with a laugh.

A group of neighbours in Sackville is singing together from their front stoops every day at noon. They say the half hour they’re together - while staying physically apart - makes isolation easier. 1:43

When she isn't singing from her front lawn, Dornan said she keeps in touch with friends and family via video chats and messaging, but online visits aren't the same as real life interactions.

"I can't hug anyone and there's no kissing happening, so this is terrific."

Dornan made a sign the group displays when it meets that reads "Union Street sing-along, noon."

Anyone who wants to sing while keeping a two-metre distance is welcome.

People come and go, yesterday we had five cars on the road, people singing in their cars," said Dornan.

The advantage of songs like The Hokey pokey is that most people know them. If not, they're easy to pick up and the actions help keep the singers warm.

"Today's not too bad, but we've had a couple of days where it's been really cold," said Dornan.

The group intends to continue to meet every day at noon as long as physical distancing is necessary to keep people safe.