Simply Divorce not so simple: People lose money on discount service

Getting a divorce can be expensive, even when both sides agree the marriage is over. With the costs of a lawyer, an uncontested divorce can still run between several hundred dollars and $1,000.

The hefty price has led some people to forgo a lawyer and turn to a divorce service instead, but that proved to be a money-losing choice for some people using Simply Divorce, a company that operated in Moncton last year.

Simply Divorce was run by husband and wife team Emery and Twila Bourgeois and offered a low-cost alternative to preparing divorce papers, while making it clear no lawyers were on staff.

The company's discounted prices ranged from $175 to $300.

Simply Divorce was registered with, but not rated by, the Better Business Bureau in June 2018.

Simply Divorce asked clients to fill out a questionnaire. The information was used to fill out necessary paperwork, which would either be filed at a courthouse by the client or, with the premium package, filed by Simply Divorce.

Some clients say the more expensive package also included the cost of serving an estranged spouse divorce papers.

But Chelsie Day of St Stephen said she paid $200 to Simply Divorce and wound up with more hassle than help. Day started looking at her options for obtaining a divorce in September.

"I tried lawyers, I've gotten many different estimates, different prices, it's anywhere between $800 and $1,200 from what I found in the area."

Twila Bourgeois ran Simply Divorce out of an office in Moncton until November. (simplydivorce.ca)

Those fees were too steep for Day. She considered filing her own divorce papers but found the process confusing and didn't want to deliver the papers to her estranged husband herself.

She looked online and came across what seemed a cheaper and easier way to get her uncontested divorce.

"I found it on the Saint John Buy and Sell [Facebook group], an add for Simply Divorce Canada and they were claiming to give divorces for only $300."

The 23-year-old mother of two was initially leery of the posting but searched the company online and called the Moncton office. Day said she spoke with Twila Bourgeois by phone a number of times over a few weeks.

"They seemed legit, they had a real website, they had a real Google page with an address listed, with an office area they were listing."

Day wanted the $300 package and had only $200 in the bank, but she said Bourgeois told her to pay the remaining money later. Day sent her information to Bourgeois and two days later received her paperwork riddled with errors.

Tina Robichaud, who works two jobs, says losing $175 to Simply Divorce was a blow. And she was no closer to ending her marriage. (Tori Weldon/CBC)

"The papers have 36 errors between misspelling of names wrong locations, wrong addresses, things like that, just totally incorrect information," Day said.

"I confronted them about this and they said, 'Well, don't worry about the other $100 you were going to send.'"

Day said Bourgeois also told her, 'You have a real keen eye for detail, you should start correcting paper work for us."

Although she had no experience doing legal work or proofreading, Day agreed to work on a per-document basis. She said she worked a couple of hours for Simply Divorce making ads for social media sites and was never paid.

Customers of Simply Divorce, a divorce service operating out of Moncton say the company took their money but didn't bring them any closer to divorce. 1:45

While this was going on, Day waited for her corrected paperwork to come in the mail.

"Then they disappeared completely. Their website disappeared, their Facebook disappeared, their phones got turned off. I couldn't reach anybody."

Day eventually received her papers, and Simply Divorce returned her $100. She said the papers still contained errors and the papers were never filed with the court or her partner.

Day said she went to the Codiac RCMP and took to Facebook, hoping to warn others.

'I just want my divorce'

Tina Robichaud of Cap-Pelé desperately wanted a divorce but knew she couldn't afford a lawyer. Instead, she called Simply Divorce after seeing an ad online.

"I ignored it for two months, and finally I went for it. Then everything went to pieces."

Emery Bourgeois was listed as, 'the go-to-guy when dealing with more difficult issues' on Simply Divorce's website. (simplydivorce.ca)

Robichaud went to meet Twila Bourgeois at the Simply Divorce office on Main Street on Oct. 24. She said she gave all the necessary information to Bourgeois and paid for the basic package.

But when Robichaud received a draft of her paperwork, she said, she found mistakes so she sent it back.

Two weeks later, Robichaud was still asking for a revised copy.

"I never got no reply."

Robichaud works two jobs and said losing that money was a blow. But worse than that, Robichaud was no closer to leaving her marriage.

"I kept on telling Twila that my main concern was I just want my divorce. I want to forget that memory, I just didn't want nothing else to do with anything except to just get my divorce."

Robichaud said she had a difficult marriage, and it was frustrating to take steps to make her situation better only to find herself back at the beginning of the divorce process.

"Because again, it's me that lost in the end because I had to pay this $175 and I got nothing," she said. "They basically need to be stopped."

Robichaud also reported Twila and Emery Bourgeois to the RCMP, but she doesn't know if anything is being done.

RCMP would not confirm to CBC News if they're investigating the complaints.

"I can understand why people are upset"

The CBC contacted the couple, but Twila Bourgeois was the only one who would speak on the phone.

She admitted she took money from customers and was unable to get them completed divorce papers in a timely manner.

Personal problems led her to close her business in November, she said.

"I can understand why people are upset."

Amber Chisholm is the family law information co-ordinator at Public Legal and Information Service of New Brunswick. She says people often can't afford lawyers. (Submitted)

Bourgeois denied that anyone asked for a refund. On Nov. 26, she said all her customers would receive their completed papers but two months later, she said, that has not happened yet.

Bourgeois said Chelsie Day got her money's worth.

Bourgeois said she is not a lawyer, and she was always up front with customers about this. She said she is trained as a paralegal and has studied psychology.

A new divorce service called Divorce 180 was listed online in December. Twila Bourgeois said she was behind the company but has since closed it down.

Neither Simply Divorce nor Divorce 180 were registered companies in New Brunswick.

A question of legality

Amber Chisholm, family law information co-ordinator at Public Legal and information Service of New Brunswick, or PLEIS NB, said she often hears from people who can't afford a lawyer but want a divorce.

"I would say it's a really common problem in New Brunswick."

But there are questions about the legality of divorce services that don't use lawyers, she said.

"Only a person can fill out their own legal forms themselves and represent their own information to the best of their ability and represent themselves in court, or a lawyer can do it for them."

Twila Bourgeois created Divorce 180 after closing Simply Divorce. She said it is no longer operational.

PLEIS NB offers a do-your-own-divorce guide, which is online, in most public libraries and available to buy at most courthouses.

A few years ago, it was discovered some people were selling the information meant to be available for free online or for $10 for a hard copy, a fee meant to cover photocopying costs.

"They would use the information in our guides or even sell people copies of our guides for their own profit and claim to be able to do divorces on their behalf and do the filing on their behalf. No one in the province of New Brunswick can do that without a licence to practise law."

Chisholm said the guide is only useful in uncontested divorces.

"Which means that there's no property still to be divided, all of the custody issues have already been settled or there are no children to be settled, the child support has already been settled, that kind of thing. Nobody is arguing over anything."

She said once issues arise, it's time to hire a lawyer.

And Chisholm admitted the options are limited for people who need legal advice and can't afford it.

Divorce in New Brunswick

According to numbers from the Department of Justice, 674 divorces were granted in the province in 2018. Of those, only 10 saw both parties represented by a lawyer, and there were 11 where it is unknown if a lawyer was involved.

Similar to 2017, when more than 1,000 couples divorced, only 56 cases saw both parties represented by lawyers, in 12 cases it is unknown if lawyers were involved.

Chelsie Day said she is now saving up to hire a lawyer. She and her husband married in 2014 for about $600 and weren't together long.

She joked that getting out of her marriage will cost more than it cost to get in, but she is willing to do what it takes. She's met someone new and wants a second chance at matrimonial happiness.

"I would love to be remarried. I would love to marry my best friend."