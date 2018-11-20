It was a chilly night for a group of ATV riders who found themselves lost.

The Simonds fire department helped rescue the six riders who lost their way on an ATV trail in the Saint John area at around midnight Saturday.

"They were probably out earlier and they just happened to get stuck in a place that they weren't familiar with," said Simonds fire Chief Brian Hunter.

Hunter said the riders got stuck and called the RCMP, who then handed the rescue operation over to the Simonds fire department. The Upham and Hampton fire departments aided in the rescue.

Hunter said the riders were tired and cold, but otherwise fine.