'Making a difference': Student developing way to calculate your carbon footprint

A Grade 12 student from Sir James Dunn Academy in Saint Andrews is hoping an app he is developing will help solve the climate change crisis.

Simon Clarke has spent the past few months looking for a simple and effective way to show people their personal impact on the environment.

"I'm working on a carbon counter app that will track a person's carbon emissions and then show them what those emissions are meaning for our world and our future," he said.

Clarke said rather than blasting people with numbers, his app will tell them how they compare with others, and what they can do to reduce their carbon footprint.

I'm growing up in an age where climate change is a major topic and is something we need to take action on right now and we're running out of time. - Simon Clarke, Grade 12

"For most people, when I tell them that they emit about 20 tons of carbon dioxide each year, that has basically no meaning to them so I'm trying to give little behavioural nudges."

The app, which Clarke describes as a "constant reminder of climate change and your carbon emissions," would track major carbon emitters that individuals have control over such as electricity-use, mode of transportation and the amount of meat you eat.

"It would take that data…and then give you suggestions to cut down, and use little hints comparing you to other people in the community."

Clarke hopes that by comparing individuals to others in their region, in the country and around the world, people will be motivated to make the changes needed to limit global temperature rise to below 2 C, which is the goal set by the United Nations.

Clarke isn't sure what the app will look like yet, but he is aiming to keep it simple and include more photos and illustrations than words and numbers.

New program offers students real-world experience

Clarke is developing his app as part of a new course offered to high school students in the Anglophone School District South. It's called the IDEA Centre program and it's a class offered in a space outside of the traditional classroom.

It really gives their idea a lot of momentum and gives their idea a lot of validity and really helps them see all of the connections that are out there and helps them feel really good about their idea. - Stacey Wood

Students spend their class time working alongside other entrepreneurs.

Teacher Stacey Wood said it is amazing to see students like Clarke grow over the semester.

"The goal of the IDEA Centre is to help students take their ideas…and turn it into a business, a charity, a community act — something that they will be able to work on and be able to see results by the end of the semester," she said.

Students must be self-motivated "doers" who are willing to take risks, according to Wood.

"It really gives their idea a lot of momentum and gives their idea a lot of validity and really helps them see all of the connections that are out there and helps them feel really good about their idea."

Simon Clarke, seen here with Mya Moore-Spears, came second in the PITCHfest competiton at the IDEA Centre. Teacher Stacey Wood says it is amazing to see the confidence of students grow throughout the semester. (Submitted by Simon Clarke)

Clarke said the support he's received from teachers like Wood has been invaluable.

"I'm working on creating a blueprint so when I'm ready I'm going to be working with the IDEA Centre. They are going to help me get in contact with developers so I can actually develop the app and it will be very professionally made."

Clarke hopes his app will be available soon so everyone can "actually start making a difference."

"I'm growing up in an age where climate change is a major topic and is something we need to take action on right now and we're running out of time."