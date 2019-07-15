Super model: A Saint Johner's mind-blowing miniature factory

A lot of Saint Johners boast an encyclopedic knowledge of "where things used to be."

The old Reggie's. The old Woolworth's. The old Sears.

But Mike Beckwith might be one of the city's leading experts on the old Simms brush factory.

"I had to know every centimetre, every millimetre, every inch," said Beckwith.

The lifelong west Saint Johner has spent six years crafting a scale model of the factory out of basswood, plastic, wood filler and a wide range of found and purchased materials.

A 1930 postcard of the Simms factory billed the facility as the "House of Better Brushes." Before the Simms Corner factory was built in 1912, Simms operated two other factories on Union Street and Dock Street. (New Brunswick Museum - Musée du Nouveau-Brunswick. Accession #: X13150)

The model, which he started drafting blueprints for in 2013 and measures more than five feet long, was finally finished in June 2019.

It features a working light-up sign, interior lighting, shrubbery, a flagpole and two accompanying Saint John Transit buses.

Beckwith titled his work "The Phoenix Rising" — an homage to the landmark that dominated the intersection of Simms Street and Main Street West from 1912 until it was demolished in 2013.

An Isaac Erb & Son silver print of the T.S. Simms and Company Limited building under construction on Oct. 2, 1912. (New Brunswick Museum - Musée du Nouveau-Brunswick. Accession #: Simms-AlbumC-44)

Saint John icon

The Simms brush factory was "an icon," Beckwith said. "An icon of industry, and an icon of architecture."

The company was founded in Maine in 1866 by Thomas Stockwell Simms, an American Civil War veteran.

Simms moved to Saint John in 1872 and manufactured paint brushes at facilities on Union Street and Dock Street before moving to the west side in 1912.

The amount of detail! Saint Johner Mike Beckwith built this model of the Simms Brush factory, which presided over a city corner for more than a century. 0:55

It's the namesake of Simms Corner, infamous in Saint John for its unusual traffic patterns.

So Beckwith was "really upset," he said, to hear in 2013 the news that the factory was being torn down.

The idea for the model started germinating in his mind on a "very, very cold day in November," Beckwith said.

An undated archival photo from the New Brunswick Museum shows the old water tower on the Simms Factory. Beckwith says the water tower support is 'my favourite part of the model. I don't know why. It just seems to stick out.' (New Brunswick Museum - Musée du Nouveau-Brunswick. Accession #: Simms-AlbumC-138)

"I was driving by in the morning, and I had my camera. My hands were frozen like you wouldn't believe.

"I took about 20 pictures to get the different aspects of the building."

He printed off the photos and used them to create a blueprint.

"I wanted everything to look authentic so when people look at it they say, 'Wow, that's it,'" he said.

One page of a hand-drawn blueprint Mike Beckwith created for the scale model. 'I had to know every centimetre, every millimetre, every inch, every half-inch what it should look like, what the length should be, so I could get the proportions right,' Beckwith said. (Julia Wright / CBC)

Model citizen

There aren't any kits on the market for hobbyists looking to build a miniature Simms brush factory.

"This is all done from scratch," he said. "They don't sell that in stores. So you've got to use your own head"

Beckwith has tackled smaller miniatures — a Toronto streetcar, a bus, a lighthouse. But the replica Simms brush factory was by far his largest project to date.

Beckwith's plastic and wood filler model of vintage Saint John Transit buses are made entirely from scratch — no kits involved. 'There's a lot of sanding involved to make it seamless,' he said. (Julia Wright / CBC)

Assembling the materials was "kind of like an adventure," Beckwith said.

"I went into Walmart and I was looking for the right kind of plastic for the windows. Other places, I was looking for the wood."

He swears by Gorilla Glue "as a sort of rubber cement for the building's base."

The shrub outside the building was modified out of dollar store greenery. The railings on one entryway were made out of old Christmas decorations.

A Toronto streetcar was among Mike Beckwith's earlier projects. (Julia Wright / CBC)

"A lot of things were sourced from west side materials," said Beckwith, who cites his mother, Sandra Beckwith, as his biggest supporter in his artistic process.

Assembling tens of thousands of miniscule, finicky pieces was crazy-making at times, according to Beckwith.

It was a nightmare sometimes. - Mike Beckwith, model creator

After spending two to four hours every day working on the model, he said, at times he wanted to "toss it across the room, or out a window."

The sides, he said, would "want to fall apart all the time."

Beckwith used about 3,000 individual pieces of wood to recreate the factory's iconic windows. When it was originally built in 1912, the factory's design featured 25,000 panes of glass. (Julia Wright / CBC)

"I had to use twist ties to keep them together, and tape to hold it together so the glue would solidify.

"It was a nightmare sometimes."

West side memories

After six years, all that painstaking work is finally complete.

Beckwith said he hopes the model brings back the feeling he used to get as a five-year-old admiring the "larger than life" building from his family's home on Milford Road.

"It seemed like it was a hundred thousand feet long to a youngster," he said.

"All my life it captured my imagination."

In the short run, Beckwith said, 'I would like to display it somewhere where people can see it and appreciate it.' (Julia Wright / CBC)

"There have been so many heritage buildings ravaged by fire — and if they're not being burned down, they are being torn down," he said.

Beckwith, who has posted regular updates on the model on various local history Facebook groups, said the response has been "tremendous."

He said he's hoping to find a permanent home — ideally on the west side — where the model can be displayed.

"It's part of history," he said.

"People who worked there, people who drove by there. I love hearing the stories. Many people, especially on the west side, have a history with Simms."

"I thought it was important to recreate that."

