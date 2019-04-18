'Significant flooding' to hit New Brunswick, emergency officials say

River levels along the lower St. John River are continuing to rise as residents brace for flooding that experts say could be as bad as the historic flood that hit parts of New Brunswick in 2018.

The river sits at 5.6 metres on Thursday morning in Fredericton, however, the forecasted level was expected to only be 5.2 metres.

The flood stage in the New Brunswick capital 6.5 metres, which the river is forecasted to exceed by Sunday.

Geoffrey Downey, a spokesperson for the New Brunswick Emergency Measures Organization, said residents can expect flooding.

"We're going to see significant flooding across the province," said Downey.

"There's no way to tell if it's going to be record setting or not, and that shouldn't be people's concern. What people need to be focusing on is getting prepared."

Maugerville, Sheffield and Lakeville Corner are expected to join Fredericton in reaching flood stage on Sunday.

Jemseg is forecast to surpass flood stage one day earlier on Saturday.

Grand Lake, Quispamsis and Saint John are expected to hit flood stage on Monday.

Flooding could hit 2018 levels

Many parts of New Brunswick experienced the worst flooding they had seen in a decade in 2018.

The St. John River reached 8.31 metres in Fredericton, the highest it had been since 2008 when it hit 8.36 metres.

Water levels are expected to hit 8.1 metres in Fredericton by Monday.

What causes flooding in New Brunswick? This video explains where it all starts

How high will the St. John River rise this spring, and does the Mactaquac Dam have anything to do with it? A New Brunswick flood, explained. 1:26

Wayne Tallon, the director of Fredericton's emergency measures organization, said flood waters will have an impact on getting around in Fredericton.

"When the flood stage gets up to about 7.6 metres, we lose both cloverleaves on the Westmorland Street Bridge," said Tallon.

"That has a significant impact on people being able to get from one side of the river to the next."

Warm and rainy weather expected

The upcoming weather isn't helping the flood situation either.

Environment Canada is forecasting above normal temperatures for the long Easter weekend, with temperatures reaching 17 C on Friday and Saturday in Fredericton.

In addition, rain is forecast all weekend for much of the province. There is a rainfall warning in the northwest of the province, where upwards of 100 mm of rain is expected.

If the river hits 7.6 metres in Fredericton, some approaches to the Westmorland Street Bridge will close, causing traffic headaches. (Andrew Vaughan/Canadian Press)

Jim Abraham, a meteorologist, said the rain won't all come at once, but the cumulative effect will be the problem

"It's not going to rain all the time, but the total amount of rain combined with those mild afternoon temperatures in the teens, and mild overnight temperatures in the double digits, certainly contributing to the snowmelt," said Abraham.

There are two main types of flooding that occur in New Brunswick. The CBC's Elizabeth Fraser explains the difference between them.