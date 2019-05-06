Sidewalk listeners in Moncton try to promote 'human connection'

Mental health volunteers are taking to Moncton sidewalks this week to listen to strangers.

Volunteers will sit next to empty chairs, inviting people walking by to stop and chat about whatever is on their minds.

Volunteers are "active" listeners, trained to listen without judgment and not give advice.

"We're not promoting therapy or anything at all," therapist Kayla Breelove-Carter said. "It's really just promoting empathetic listening and emotional intelligence and human connection."

Sidewalk Talk is a partnership between Canadian Mental Health Association of New Brunswick and Breelove Counselling.

It's part of an international movement involving more than 4,000 volunteers in 40 cities and 12 countries.

A licensed therapist will be available in case participants feel the need to seek mental health care. Listening volunteers are also training to notice indicators a person may have or be at risk of having a serious mental health problem.

The goal of Sidewalk Talk is to promote a sense of belonging and to build community through listening.

"We know that in today's world we don't do enough of that true reflective and empathetic listening," Breelove-Carter said.

She said the prevalence of technology in communication, while great in some ways, communicating through electronic means can be isolating and is inhibiting basic interpersonal connection and listening skills.

"As much as it's fantastic that we have the electronics of today a lot of people are disconnected."

The event runs all week in front of Moncton City Hall Plaza from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., as part of Mental Health Week. It's the first time the event has been held in New Brunswick.

Breelove-Carter said the partnership with CMHA provides the project with resources to refer people to mental health professionals, whether that be through group or individual therapy or other mental health programs.

While organizers and volunteers aren't quite sure what to expect, Breelove-Carter thinks the public nature of the project will pique curiosity and hopes the project can continue year after year.

"The mere fact that we are able to do this opportunity in Moncton is a win for us."