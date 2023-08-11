Saint John-born writer delves into Google's failed attempt to build a smart city

It was billed as a city of the future, complete with heated sidewalks, ultra energy-efficient heating and cooling, and equipped with smart everything.

Quayside, as it was called, was announced in 2017 by Sidewalk Labs, an urban planning subsidiary of Google.

It was to be a test of emerging technologies in an urban setting, created entirely from scratch on a 5-hectare parcel of undeveloped land on Toronto's waterfront. Big tech was going to make it one of the most innovative neighbourhoods in the world.

The Quayside project was formally announced at a ceremony in October 2017, when Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the proposed high-tech neighbourhood would "create a test bed" for new technologies.

But the plan soon fell apart amid worries about privacy and the potential over-collection of data from people within their own homes.

Saint John-born author and Globe and Mail technology reporter Josh O'Kane delves into the story behind Quayside in his latest book, Sideways: The City Google Couldn't Buy.

Company bursts on scene 'like a Kool-Aid man'

O'Kane returned to his home town this week and talked about the book at a public event at the library in Market Square on Thursday evening.

"So Sidewalk Labs comes just bursting through the wall like a Kool-Aid man in October 2017, announcing this beautiful neighborhood they wanted to build."

In addition to the heated sidewalks and the AI-powered heating and cooling systems, there were more controversial plans.

Josh O'Kane at a Q&A session at the public library in Market Square on Thursday with CBC radio host Julia Wright. (Hadeel Ibrahim/CBC)

"And there might be sensors everywhere to collect information to realize what new patterns there might be that people didn't identify in cities before so they could make even more new technologies," O'Kane told Information Morning.

He said politicians from all levels of government were "completely entranced" by the proposed project.

"Fundamentally, what Sidewalk Labs wanted to do was come up with a series of tools and inventions that they could eventually sell to other cities around the world."

O'Kane said he was intrigued by the idea of "how is this private company going to try to remake cities, with the city that I live in as the guinea pig?"

Along the way he obtained a secret document called "the yellow book," which outlined the company's "pie-in-the-sky ideas," said O'Kane. The document included a plan to put an enormous dome over a portion of a city.

There was also mention of smart mirrors, which would be installed inside apartments "based on technologies that we have today, but not sold in one package today," said O'Kane.

Sidewalk Labs wanted to turn this industrial section of Toronto's waterfront into a so-called 'smart city.' After years of work, the company abandoned that plan in 2020, citing economic uncertainty amid the COVID-19 pandemic. (Sidewalk Labs)

The mirrors would have built-in sensors and cameras.

"So when you wake up in the morning, if you have a health issue, they might be able to track the blood flow in your face and notify your doctor right away."

O'Kane said the idea created "a lot of big ethical quandaries."

"And this was just a very early ethical quandary that Sidewalk Labs presented. They didn't even present this one to the public. It took journalists to actually bring this to light."

Project cancelled amid mounting concerns

Throughout the process, concerns piled up. An advisory panel raised a range of issues in 2019, saying plans for the site were "frustratingly abstract" and that some of the innovations being proposed were "irrelevant or unnecessary."

Critics complained about a U.S. company getting its hands on prime land that could be developed by homegrown enterprises. They also worried about what would happen with data collected from sensors and devices throughout the neighbourhood.

Amid growing skepticism, the company cancelled the project in May 2020.

"They wound up pulling out, and now the company doesn't exist anymore," said O'Kane. "It's sort of this cautionary tale for the city builders of the future."