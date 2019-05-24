Man admits firing shots at RCMP building, gets 4 years in prison

A Tobique First Nation man pleaded guilty to shooting at an RCMP building in the community and was sentenced to at least four years in jail.

Nekko Hughie Dominique was arrested on May 21, 2018, after RCMP noticed bullet holes on the side of the office on Main Street.

Dominique originally entered a plea of not guilty to charges of discharging a firearm into a place possibly containing people, possession of a rifle without holding a licence, using a firearm in a careless manner, committing mischief and damaging RCMP property.

Earlier this year, he changed his plea to guilty to the first charge, admitting he fired shots at the RCMP building on the night of May 20, 2018. He also admitted to breaking a previous weapons ban. He denied the rest of the charges, and they were dropped by the Crown.

On Thursday, Judge Brian McLean sentenced Dominique to four years, minus time served, for discharging a firearm and 12 months for breaching the weapons ban.

The RCMP building is shared with a community centre, social services office and band council office and sits next to a school and playground. RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Jullie Rogers-Marsh previously said no one was injured by the gunshots.

Dominique was also sentenced for assaulting a man on May 21, 2018. He got 24 months of probation for that charge.