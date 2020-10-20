Shortages linked to pandemic could last into winter, says marketing prof

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, so will temporary shortages of some goods, including appliances, says a marketing professor at the University of New Brunswick Saint John.

Shelley Rinehart said the scarcity problem could last into the winter.

Questions about the supply chain have persisted since the pandemic started. Early on, there were shortages of toilet paper and yeast as people prepared to shelter in place.

Later on, renovation supplies and luxury items, such as pools, became scarce as people went without scheduled vacations.

"I think what you'll see is a lot more things like appliances and cooking ingredients — those are the things I think that you'll see in large demand in the winter if the pandemic regulations continue," Rinehart said Tuesday on Information Morning Saint John.

How shortages occur

The first major shortages most people took notice of when the pandemic began was the lack of toilet paper. This was explained at the time as part panic buying, but also by the concept of just-in-time shipment to stores.

Toilet paper takes up a lot of space and is relatively cheap, so stores have little incentive to keep lots of it in stock.

This, combined with the fact that people do need toilet paper, caused the shortage.

"Early on in the pandemic, there was a list that went out of things that you need to stock up on," Rinehart said. "Toilet paper was one of those things.

"Of course, this is new to us, so we acted immediately."

Early on in the pandemic there were shortages of toilet paper and yeast as people prepared to shelter in place. (The Associated Press)

The summer's run on lumber and other renovation supplies wasn't so much about necessity but about becoming better acquainted with our homes.

"We're spending a lot of time in our homes," said Rinehart. "They may not work for us anymore.

"We're working at home, we need a better office space, for example."

Hard to predict

Rinehart said the scarcity that occurred during the pandemic is unlike others in recent history because it is not predictable, such as an expected tariff increase, for example.

"It's not that a supply chain is completely closed down, but bits and pieces of it are disrupted and not on a regular basis," she said.

"A trucking company gets a case of suspected COVID, so they're closed for three or four days, or 50 per cent of their workforce can't come to work because they've been exposed and they're out for 14 days."

This is combined with the concern many people have about the supply chain, especially those who have never had to deal with scarcity.

"I think of my grandmother," Rinehart said. "She was 104 when she passed away and she probably had experienced five or six of these in her lifetime.

"This is the first one for us. So, you know, we'll learn from that."