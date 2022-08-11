100,000 shorebirds spotted in 1 day at Johnson's Mills Shorebird Reserve

An estimated 100,000 shorebirds were spotted at the Johnson's Mills Shorebird Reserve and Interpretive Centre on Wednesday, far surpassing peak counts from recent years.

And, it isn't even peak season at the centre, which is located about 50 kilometres southeast of Moncton, N.B.

Semipalmated sandpipers use the reserve as a pit stop while they migrate from the Arctic to South America.

The shorebirds show up in large numbers from July to September each year, but the peak season is from mid-to-late August.

While sandpipers aren't considered endangered, there is concern for their population, which has decreased by 40 per cent since 1970. (Jordan Myles)

"We had a huge group come up on the beach and roost for the first time," said Jordan Myles, assistant manager and shorebird Iinterpreter for the centre.

"We're really excited about that, this is our first real big numbers day."

Myles said that count far surpassed the peak number of 35,000 shorebirds counted in one day last year.

"We do have more birds this year than the past few years," she said.

About 30 per cent of the world's semipalmated sandpipers will come to the Upper Bay of Fundy each year. (Jordan Myles)

Myles said she's unsure why the Johnson's Mills Shorebird Reserve is seeing a spike in shorebird numbers.

She said there are several spots in the Upper Bay of Fundy where sandpipers migrate to during their trip south, including Mary's Point and Hopewell Rocks.

"It could just be that for the past few years they were frequenting different areas and this year they've decided to come here," she said.

The birds spend about three weeks feeding on the mud flats and resting to gain enough energy for the remainder of their trip, which is a 72-hour non-stop flight.

They typically double in size during their stop in the Bay of Fundy, growing from 20 grams to 40 grams in weight.

About 100,000 shorebirds were spotted at the Johnson’s Mills Shorebird Reserve Wednesday. (Jordan Myles)

Myles said they'll move to the beach during high tide to rest twice a day, which is called roosting, and the rest of their time is spent feeding.

She said it's important that visitors do not disrupt the shorebirds while they rest.

Myles said it's difficult to predict how many shorebirds will be counted during peak season.

Centre reopens

The centre reopened just in time to welcome the extraordinary flocks of shorebirds.

The last two years have been difficult for the reserve, owned by the Nature Conservancy of Canada, as it was forced to close the centre due to COVID-19.

The site is integral to track and monitor sandpipers on their journey south.

Sandpipers will double in weight during their pit stop in the Bay of Fundy, growing from 20 grams to 40 grams. (Jordan Myles)

Although it is free of charge to visit the reserve and interpretive centre, visitors can make donations, which the site relies on to help cover their operating costs.

"It's wonderful to be fully open again and to have people inside the centre," said Myles.

"It's been great showing people around the centre and educating them on the shorebirds."