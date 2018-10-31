Shopper describes shots being fired at Miramichi Walmart on Wednesday

A man opened fire inside a Walmart in Miramichi on Wednesday, according to a local resident who was in the store at the time of the shooting.

Nadine Street entered the building shortly after 5 p.m. and saw what she described as a confrontation between staff and a man. She and the people she was with moved to the back of the building, away from the scene, she said.

"Then we heard a loud bang and then saw some children running towards us," Street said.

Interview requests to the RCMP, Miramichi police and fire departments, Walmart, city officials, including Mayor Adam Lordon, were either declined or unanswered Wednesday evening.

Street said that after the loud bang, a woman's voice rang over the intercom saying an incident occurred, that the man had left the building and the Walmart was on lockdown until police allowed people to leave.

The lockdown at the store in the Douglastown area of the city lasted about 30 minutes, although police kept some people behind to take their statements, she said.

Street said a Walmart employee member told her three shots were fired but no one was hit.

"She explained it was a shoplifting thing that kind of went wrong … and he hauled out a gun," Street said.

The red tag denotes the location of the Miramichi Walmart, where shots were fired Wednesday. (Google Maps)

By the time Street got outside, the police presence was minimal, because they reportedly were already chasing the suspect, she said.

A police officer told CBC News a shooting incident took place in the Miramichi Walmart and ended in Richibucto, about 70 kilometres southeast of the city. But little else has been shared at this time.

Shortly after 7 p.m., the New Brunswick RCMP tweeted that Route 11 near Jardineville, outside of Richibucto, was closed for a four-kilometre stretch and traffic was being diverted. They didn't give a reason.

Street described the man in the store as white, in his mid-to-late 20s with a neck tattoo and a baggy sweater.

She credited Walmart staff for their calming presence, especially with children, in the aftermath.