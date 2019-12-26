One man was taken to hospital and another was arrested after the Fredericton Police Force responded to an early morning shooting Thursday.

Spokesperson Mark Taylor said a 34-year-old Fredericton man was arrested after police responded to a 2 a.m. call on Boxing Day.

The man is expected to face assault with a weapon charged after he appears before a judge via telephone Thursday.

The other man was taken to the Dr. Everett Chalmers Regional Hospital with minor injuries and was released, Taylor said. There were only two people involved in the incident, he said.

"Obviously people would be concerned with a call like this, but there's no risk to the public," Taylor said. "It's an isolated incident."

There were still police officers on scene on Fredericton's south side at 10 a.m.

Taylor said the police are not releasing any more information.

A police press release says if anyone knows anything about what happened, they should contact detective Matthew Leblanc at (506) 460-2300.