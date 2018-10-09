Man charged in connection with shooting Friday in Fredericton
Shooting on the north side of city sent 1 man to hospital
A 56-year-old man was charged Tuesday with aggravated assault in the early-morning shooting of another man in Fredericton last week.
The shooting happened shortly before 4:30 a.m. Friday at a home on the north side and involved two men who are known to one another, police said.
The 56-year-old man was remanded in provincial court on Saturday on a charge of pointing a firearm, said Alycia Bartlett, a spokesperson for the Fredericton Police Force.
On Tuesday, the man was also charged with aggravated assault, discharging a firearm with intent, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, uttering threats and unauthorized possession of a firearm.
Bartlett said a 47-year-old man who suffered gunshot wounds remains in hospital in stable condition.
She said the investigation is continuing.
The shooting came almost two months after four people, including two police officers, were killed in a shooting on the city's north side this summer.