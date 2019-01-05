Person in custody after incident near Moncton airport

One person is in custody and RCMP have several streets blocked off near the Moncton airport after an "active incident" that began at about 3 p.m. on Saturday.

Police asking the public to stay away, as they continue their investigation, but say there are no concerns for the public.

A spokesperson for the airport said flights were not disrupted although several streets near the airport were closed.

Police would not confirm if shots were fired, but say there is no threat to the public. (Submitted)

It's too early to say whether charges will be laid, said Sgt. Nick Arbour with the New Brunswick RCMP.

He wouldn't release any other details about the incident and wouldn't say whether shots were fired.

Arbour said he didn't know whether any outside organization was being called in to help with the investigation. However, Ron Legere of Nova Scotia's Serious Investigative Response Team confirmed to CBC news that SIRT has received a request to investigate the incident.

SIRT is called in by police agencies to investigate all matters that involve death, serious injury, sexual assault and domestic violence or other matters of significant public interest that may have arisen from the actions of any police officer.

The investigative body is independent of government and police.