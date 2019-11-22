Shirley MacLean tapped as province's next official languages commissioner

The Higgs government has named Shirley MacLean, the current deputy executive director of the New Brunswick Law Society, as the province's next commissioner of official languages.

MacLean will replace acting commissioner Michel Carrier, whose term ends on July 23.

A selection committee recommended MacLean's candidacy to the Legislative Assembly, which accepted her, for a seven-year term.

MacLean is English-speaking but is fluent in French and "has always had an acute sensitivity to the reality of the francophone community," said Christian Michaud, the outgoing president of the New Brunswick bar.

Michaud, who has known MacLean for 25 years, said he has a great deal of respect for her and believes she will "succeed in bridging the gap between the two linguistic communities."

In addition to being deputy executive director of the law society, MacLean is also the registrar of complaints, which makes her well-equipped for the role of commissioner of official languages, according to Michaud.

"Shirley has always been able to hold her own. She has always been able to work in the public interest," he said.