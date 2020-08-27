Boat severely damaged in Bas-Caraquet shipyard fire
A fire broke out at shipyard in Bas-Caraquet Thursday afternoon.
The fire broke out shortly after 12 p.m.
According to Radio-Canada, welding work was taking place inside the yard when the fire started shortly after 12 p.m. in the village in northeastern New Brunswick.
A new boat was under construction inside the building, which is owned by Friolet Services Maritimes, a boat repair company.
Firefighters quickly brought the fire under control, and the warehouse was not destroyed. The boat, however, sustained heavy damage.
