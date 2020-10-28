71-year-old Shippagan woman killed in two-vehicle crash

A 71-year-old Shippagan woman is dead after a two-vehicle crash Tuesday night.

Northeast District RCMP and the Tracadie Fire Department responded at about 8 p.m. to a report of a collision at the intersection of Route 150 and Chemin Georges in Losier Settlement, just north of Tracadie-Sheila.

The crash is believed to have occurred when a sedan, travelling eastbound on Chemin Georges, did not come to a complete stop. RCMP believe it then struck a southbound pickup truck at the intersection.

The Shippagan woman was the driver and only occupant in the sedan, according to a news release. She died at the scene.

The driver and only occupant of the truck was treated on scene for minor injuries.

The intersection has been reopened to traffic and the investigation into the crash is ongoing.