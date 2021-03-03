Health minister calls briefing on mental health services
Dorothy Shephard to hold news conference at 12:45 p.m.
Health Minister Dorothy Shephard has called a news conference for Wednesday afternoon to speak about the province's mental health services.
Shephard will address a live-streamed briefing in Fredericton at 12:45 p.m.
The briefing comes amid a storm of controversy over the province's mental health system and services.
On Feb. 23, Shephard unveiled a five-year action plan to increase mental health services.
One day later, Fredericton teen Lexi Daken died by suicide.
Lexi, a Grade 10 student who had previously attempted suicide, was taken to the emergency room at Fredericton's Dr. Everett Chalmers Hospital on Thursday, Feb. 18, by a school guidance counsellor who was concerned about her mental health.
She waited for eight hours without receiving any mental health intervention, and she left the hospital with a referral for followup.
Lexi took her own life less than a week later.
