Health Minister Dorothy Shephard has called a news conference for Wednesday afternoon to speak about the province's mental health services.

Shephard will address a live-streamed briefing in Fredericton at 12:45 p.m.

The briefing comes amid a storm of controversy over the province's mental health system and services.

On Feb. 23, Shephard unveiled a five-year action plan to increase mental health services.

One day later, Fredericton teen Lexi Daken died by suicide.

Lexi, a Grade 10 student who had previously attempted suicide, was taken to the emergency room at Fredericton's Dr. Everett Chalmers Hospital on Thursday, Feb. 18, by a school guidance counsellor who was concerned about her mental health.

She waited for eight hours without receiving any mental health intervention, and she left the hospital with a referral for followup.

Lexi took her own life less than a week later.