4 cases before Shephard murder-trial judge were reversed in last year

The judge who fumbled the trial of Marissa Shephard causing the guilty verdict against her to be thrown out is no stranger to having his judgments fail at New Brunswick's Court of Appeal — with four prominent cases being reversed in the last year alone.

Justice Zoël Dionne of the Court of Queen's Bench presided over Shephard's first-degree murder trial last year that resulted in her conviction by a jury in the 2015 murder of 18-year-old Baylee Wylie.

But citing "various errors" by Dionne in the handling of the trial leading up to the jury's verdict, the Appeal Court ruled Thursday that the case was not salvageable.

"The trial judge committed various errors in law in his charge and in allowing the jury to hear and consider inadmissible and highly prejudicial evidence," the court wrote in ordering a retrial.

The ruling was stern but subdued compared to a decision released by the Appeal Court on another Dionne case in April involving a dispute between a trailer park and the City of Dieppe over a disputed water bill.

At the initial trial in 2016, Dionne had sided with the city and ordered the trailer park to pay it more than $1 million in water-usage charges.

The Appeal Court ruled the award was nearly triple the proper amount because of faulty reasoning by Dionne and it sent the case back to his court to have the award recalculated.

Dionne declined to follow that instruction and when the case was appealed again to the upper court it reacted strongly.

"The trial judge has erred by failing to determine the issue of the assessment of the user-charge, despite being ordered to do so," said the appeal court in a unanimous condemnation of Dionne's handling of the case.

"This represents an abdication of the trial judge's function as trier of fact.

"When a matter is remitted for determination, the trial court must follow the directions of the appellate court in making that determination. … We … denounce in the strongest terms the trial judge's dereliction of duty for having refused to do what the Court of Appeal had directed."

That striking denouncement of Dionne was written by pioneering senior Appeal Court Justice Margaret Larlee, one of the most experienced jurists in the province. She was the first woman appointed to the New Brunswick Court of Queen's Bench in 1985 as well as the first elevated to the Court of Appeal in 1998.

Law Society case overturned

Two months after the Dieppe water decision in June, Larlee also wrote a decision overturning Dionne's ruling in a case involving Yassin Choukri, the disgraced former New Brunswick deputy attorney general who gambled away hundreds of thousands of dollars of his clients' money.

In a lengthy ruling, Dionne ordered the New Brunswick Law Society to consider an application for compensation from a lender whom Choukri bilked of $200,000 under the guise of financing lawsuits.

Larlee, writing for the court, said only Choukri's actual legal clients were eligible for compensation.

"The application judge is in error in his analysis," she wrote.

Finally, the Court of Appeal, after finding multiple faults with his ruling, undid a judgment Dionne delivered preventing the provincial Department of Education from closing École Saint-Paul near Moncton.

"With respect, the judge's decision does not withstand scrutiny," Ernest Drapeau, chief justice of the Appeal Court at the time, wrote in the decision last November.

"The application judge exceeded his jurisdiction in granting remedial measures that were not sought in the Notice of Application, and he failed to correctly apply the standards of review to the issues before him, including the legal validity of the Minister's approval of the closure of École Saint-Paul and respect for the applicants' right to procedural fairness.

"In my view, the record does not disclose any legal basis for setting aside the Minister's approval.

On court for 12 years

In total, five separate Appeal Court justices sat in on the four Dionne cases that have been overturned in the last year in separate three-judge panels.

They include the current chief justice, Marc Richard (2 cases), Kathleen Quigg (3), Barbara Baird (1), Larlee (4) and Drapeau (2).

Dionne has worked as a trial court judge in New Brunswick for nearly 12 years. He was appointed in December 2007 during the former federal government of Stephen Harper by Rob Nicholson, the former justice minister.

Dionne is a 1982 graduate of the University of Moncton law school and spent 24 years in private practice in Edmundston.