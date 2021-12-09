Fire destroys Shemogue church
105-year-old wooden church deemed beyond saving by firefighters
A century-old church caught fire Thursday morning in the southeastern New Brunswick community of Shemogue.
Saint-Timothée is a Catholic church that's part of the Archdiocese of Moncton.
Firefighters were on the scene before full daylight, but Beaubassin East Mayor Louise Landry said they determined the building was beyond saving.
"We recovered two or three objects," said Landry. "The rest, we know that there is no chance of recovering anything from the church."
According to the archdiocese website, construction of the wooden church began in 1903 and was completed in 1916.
It was hauled over the ice to its current location by horses the next year.
The building underwent major renovations in 1983.
A previous church in the community had been destroyed by fire in 1826.
With files from Radio-Canada
