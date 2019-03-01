Out-of-the-cold shelter may have to move in 4 weeks, despite provincial money

Fredericton's out-of-the-cold shelter at Bishop's Court may need to find another home.

The city's zoning variance allows for the shelter to operate in the house until March 31, even though it's funded by the province for a month beyond that.

"If you're looking at the more limited picture of 'Do people need to stay out of the cold in April,' the answer to that is yes," Joan Kingston said.

Kingston, the chair of the Community Action Group on Homelessness, manages operations at the out-of-the-cold shelter on Brunswick Street.

She said there are "behind the scene talks" to either try to extend the variance so the shelter can remain during April at what was once the Anglican bishop's house, or find another building for the shelter.

"There's all sorts of things being thought out, solutions being sought," she said. "I'm just hoping that we can find a workable solution — a solution that will be in keeping with the way that the out-of-the-cold shelter has been operating to this point."

The money is in place

Dorothy Shephard, minister of Social Development said on a recent Information Morning Political Panel, said provincial support for the shelter is in place until April 28.

"So we're going to do everything that we can to make sure we have the location," she said.

No one at city hall was made available for an interview. In an emailed statement, spokesperson Wayne Knorr said Bishop's Court is not an appropriate long-term location for a homeless shelter.

"It is in a residential area, blocks from the services shelter clients need on a daily basis," he said.

He said city staff made it clear in December, when the emergency shelter was being set up, that another location would need to be found for after March 31.

Kingston said allowing it to stay open another month is not long term.

"We're talking about another six or seven weeks that might be needed in order to actually keep people out of the cold," she said.

The city says an application for a one month extension could be made, but it would have to go through the planning advisory committee, which could take weeks.

Bishop's Court is one of several shelters in Fredericton that opened in the past year. It can sleep up to 20 people.