Non-profit moving company helps survivors of domestic abuse flee in safety

On moving day for someone escaping an abusive relationship, a lead volunteer arrives with a backpack full of screwdrivers and tape. If needed, a translator or pet-fostering service comes along.

"We're at the ready," said Michelle Tupy, director of the Shelter Movers Greater Moncton chapter.

Shelter Movers is a not-for-profit organization that helps people leaving domestic abuse move and store their belongings at no charge. The service, which has branches across Canada, launched in Moncton one year ago and is coming up on its 100th move.

The program is designed to honour the agency of the person leaving the abusive relationship; everything is on their terms. What they want to take, what they want to leave behind, when the move happens — it's all their decision, said Tupy.

"If it's an evening move because they're working, and we need to get there after 5 o'clock, we will do a nighttime move. If it's a weekend because they know the abuser is not there, we will come in and do it then," Tupy said.

New Brunswick employment legislation also allows paid leave for people fleeing domestic violence.

Shelter Movers offers its services in Greater Moncton and some communities beyond, such as Sussex, Shediac and in Kent County. The group has even gone as far as Miramichi and hopes to expand to other places in New Brunswick within the next few years.

A referral from a community partner, such as Crossroads for Women, a shelter or RCMP is necessary to initiate a move. Staff will work with the person to organize a day and time to do it.

Depending on the level of risk, for example if the abuser is present, security or police may accompany the movers.

All volunteers undergo training and a police check.

At a really, really horrible time in their lives, they're feeling this sense of love. They're feeling cared for. - Alicia Mazerolle, YWCA

Shelter Movers will take the belongings either to storage or to the person's new home. If the person is going to a shelter or into transitional housing, their goods can be stored as long as needed, Tupy said.

"If at any time they need to go into a storage unit and access their items, because it's a change of season or they need something for a child or something like that, we certainly provide that access," she said.

It's not just a one-time thing, either. When someone has left a shelter or transition house, volunteers will retrieve their belongings from storage and move them into the client's new home. Or, if the client was able to move all their belongings into transitional housing, volunteers will still come and help them move when they find permanent housing.

Alicia Mazerolle of Moncton's YWCA said Shelter Movers is for people experiencing any type of abuse, whether it's physical, emotional or financial. (Raechel Huizinga/CBC)

Alicia Mazerolle, associate director at Moncton's YWCA, also works with Shelter Movers. She said people may need to stay in transitional housing longer because of a lack of affordable housing in New Brunswick.

"The housing crisis has really exacerbated violence against women, because women are more vulnerable to staying in unhealthy relationships or entering into a living arrangement that's not healthy for them," she said.

Shelter Movers is seeking more funding so it can double the amount of storage space it has. When space is limited, Tupy said moves might have to be scheduled around available resources — a move might have to be delayed until storage becomes available.

More than physical

Violence is multi-faceted, Mazerolle said, and abuse can be more than just physical, it can also be financial, verbal or emotional.

"It looks like withholding finance or withholding goods or using manipulation or blackmail to keep folks in a vulnerable position. It could have things to do with children, so using tactics like withholding children or threats against the children," she said, adding that this kind of abuse often escalates into physical abuse.

Shelter Movers is for people going through any kind of abuse, and it "really validates their experience and who they are," Mazerolle said.

Seeing all people from all levels of the community come together, whether it's a moving volunteer or truck driver, to help someone take a positive step forward is inspiring for the client, she added.

"At a really, really horrible time in their lives, they're feeling this sense of love. They're feeling cared for, and that, I think, is really important," Mazerolle said.

"We're all here for you. You're not alone. It's nothing above what we're able to help you get through."