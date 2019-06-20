An emergency shelter set up to house people forced from their homes in Miramichi, N.B. now has to move.

The Red Cross set up the emergency shelter at the Golden Hawk Gym after a fire martial determined a 42 unit apartment building at 15 Cole Cres. was unsafe.

But due to events booked at the gym, the shelter will move a few blocks away to the Skyway to Heaven Church.

More than 50 tenants were moved from the apartments, but not all of them stayed at the shelter.

Thirty-nine tenants have registered with the Red Cross, with 15 staying in the shelter.

The tenants were ordered out of the building because "of renovations which among other issues, left electrical wires exposed in hallways and stairwells, increasing the risk of fire and in some areas could impede emergency exit," according to a news release issued by the Red Cross.

Officials are hoping for an update Monday on when the tenants may be able to return, according to the Red Cross.

