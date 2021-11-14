A Saint John police operation on Bryden Street has ended with seven people taken into custody.

Police had asked residents of Bryden Street west of Durham Street to shelter in place while the operation took place.

Members of the public were also asked to avoid the area.

A tweet from the police shortly after 1 p.m. Sunday said a police operation was underway.

No further details of the operation were made available.

A short news release from the police at 1:43 p.m. said the investigation was ongoing and there was still a police presence in the area.

CBC contacted Saint John Police for more information but no one was available for comment.

Police say they plan to provide an update on Monday.