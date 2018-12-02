Emergency shelter in Fredericton finally opens

The new emergency shelter in Fredericton opened Saturday night after a series of delays.

According to posts on the city's social media pages, the city and the province came to an agreement late Saturday, which allowed the city to temporarily bypass its zoning policies so the shelter could open at the former bishop's house on Brunswick Street.

The shelter for those living out in the cold was supposed to open Thursday night, but was delayed because of the zoning issue.

I haven’t been a Minister for very long, but some days are more rewarding than others, because of the hard work of many in the community, my staff, and the City of Fredericton <a href="https://twitter.com/mikeobrien_fton?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@mikeobrien_fton</a> some who slept in the cold last night, are warm and safe tonight. Shelter is open! —@jeffcarr4nms

On Friday, amid growing public outcry, council voted to suspend the bylaws so the shelter could open as long as the province provided a letter of indemnity covering the city, said Mayor Mike O'Brien.

That letter didn't come until Saturday. The shelter opened later that night.

The Bishop's Court shelter will still have to pass the city's normal process for a zoning change. Neighbours will have a chance to have their say and it will be decided at a planning advisory committee meeting on Dec. 12.

About 35 people in Fredericton are sleeping rough. The shelter will be able to house 20.

If the shelter meets all of the conditions, it will stay open until March. Hours of operation are 8 p.m. to 7:30 a.m.