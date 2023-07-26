33-year-old Shediac woman killed in single-vehicle crash

A 33-year-old woman from Shediac was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Forest Glen Tuesday, say RCMP.

Emergency crews responded to the collision on Route 905, around 7:30 p.m., Cpl. Kevin Glode of the Caledonia region detachment said in a news release.

The victim, who was a passenger in the vehicle, died at the scene, he said.

The male driver was transported to the hospital with what were believed to be serious but not life-threatening injuries.

"The crash is believed to have occurred when the driver lost control of the vehicle and drove off the road," Glode said.

An RCMP collision reconstructionist and a member of the New Brunswick coroner's office, who both attended the scene, are assisting with the investigation.

An autopsy will be conducted to determine the woman's exact cause of death.

Members of the Caledonia Region RCMP detachment, the Elgin and Petitcodiac fire departments and Ambulance New Brunswick responded to the crash.