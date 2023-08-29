Shediac rejects rezoning bid for 600-unit apartment complex

A proposal to rezone a residential area in Shediac to accommodate 600 new apartments in a four-building complex has been shot down by council after public pushback.

Shediac Mayor Roger Caissie told Radio-Canada that the councillors who voted against the rezoning are not completely against the project, they just don't think the location is appropriate for the large-scale development.

A crowd packed the council chambers during the public hearing on Monday evening, leaving standing room only. There were 60 letters of objection sent prior to the meeting, and an online petition formed in opposition to the development.

The real estate developer wanted a change in the zoning of the neighborhood — from medium to high density — before buying the land in East Shediac.

The town's planning committee recommended council not accept the proposal because the project is "premature," and there's a "lack of infrastructure that would enable the project."

A required sewer line was estimated to cost $46-million dollars.

Developer Alexandre Girouard, a resident of Pointe-du-Chêne, defended his project in French, citing the "exponential" expected revenue.

Lifelong Shediac resident Brock Belliveau was one of many citizens who spoke out against the project Monday evening.

"I've raised my family in Shediac. I've chosen to build my forever home in Shediac. When choosing the location, it was based on the municipal plan," he said.

He said while the growth of the town has been extremely positive, he wants the growth to continue to be positive "for the residents, but also for the residents' safety."

Benjamin Tye said he moved to the area six weeks ago and he is also concerned about safety, particularly the safety of his children.

"I'm very concerned about the amount of traffic that we already have with the tight narrow roads," he said.

"It seems like the streets weren't planned for this kind of development."

Mayor Caissie didn't close the door to all construction of apartment buildings, telling Radio-Canada that there are other places where a project like this could work in the municipality.