Car crash into waiting room closes Shediac medical centre

A medical centre in Shediac has been closed until further notice after a car crashed into its waiting room Monday night.

Vitalité Health Network said no one was injured in the crash, which shattered the waiting room at the Shediac Regional Medical Centre in southeastern New Brunswick.

There were three occupants of the vehicle, but Vitalité didn't say how many people were in the waiting room.

"The Network took the necessary measures to secure the premises last night," Vitalité said in a statement.

Shediac RCMP Cpl. Eric Hanson, said the crash happened around 5 p.m.

The man driving the vehicle was in his 80s. Alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the crash.

He said there was "significant" damage" to the building, as the vehicle "went through the wall."

The medical centre is to be assessed for structural damage Tuesday.

"The Network regrets any inconvenience that this situation could cause," the statement said.

The centre provides primary health care to people in Shediac, neighbouring communities and tourists.