Controversial Shediac campground plans scaled back again

The number of campsites at a controversial proposed campground in Shediac has again been scaled down to reduce its environmental impact.

The campground on a wooded site off Main Street garnered opposition when it was originally proposed more than five years ago with about 700 recreational vehicle campsites. A revision earlier this year cut the number of sites to 542.

Opponents have voiced worries about its environmental impact in the seaside community near Parlee Beach.

Jim Sackville with BDA Landscape Architects said the 111-site campground was designed in a way that would protect existing wetland, waterways and bird habitat. It would include about 45 serviced RV sites, 30 unserviced sites, and "glamping" sites, where tents are already set up.

"The campground is designed as a low-impact campground," Sackville said in an interview. "The sites are much larger to allow the [tree] canopy to flesh out and establish a good, strong bird habitat. The wet areas and stream corridors are going to be left as a conservation area, totally left alone to do their thing."

The changes were outlined at a Shediac council meeting Monday, coming as a surprise to members of the Red Dot Association, which has opposed the campground plans for several years.

Tim Borlase, president of the Red Dot, said members at the meeting were "very much caught off guard."

"It did address a lot of the concerns we had about protecting the environment in that area," he said.

Shediac Mayor Roger Caissie said in an interview the meeting was the first time council saw the revised plan, calling it "quite a bit different" from what was originally proposed.

Tim Borlase of the Red Dot Association, which has opposed the campground, and Trudy Brydges at the council meeting. (Jessica Savoie/Radio-Canada)

However, Borlase said the group is concerned with communication from the proponent to the public about changes and wants more detail about how the smaller number would affect things such as air quality and water.

The Anglican Parish of Shediac, which owns the land and hired Sackville to design the campground, declined to comment.

A message left for Luc LeBlanc with Shediac Camping, which would develop the campsite on the land, was not returned.

Luc LeBlanc with Shediac Camping Ltd. said in February that he hoped the change to 542 campsites would satisfy concerns about the project. (Shane Magee/CBC)

The plans went to council as the parish, the proponent for the project, sought an extension of a deadline for construction imposed as part of the town's rezoning the land to allow the campground.

Council unanimously voted in favour of first reading of the bylaw to give the proponent three more years to begin construction. Second and third reading could happen at a meeting next month, the mayor said.

The bylaw would also remove a condition requiring an earth berm between the campground and homes along Pointe-du-Chêne Road. Instead, a landscaped buffer would be used which would save mature trees.

The bylaw vote happened at the end of a public hearing that lasted about three hours in packed council chambers.

Caissie said the town received 20 written objections to the bylaw. He said several others spoke in opposition to the plans.

The proposed site of the campground in Shediac, in the forested area centre, has been scaled back from about 700 camp sites to 111. (Google Maps)

Radio-Canada reported the meeting became raucous as some people shouted their opposition to the plans.

Coun. Gilles Brine said he had a duty to represent "the interests of all residents of Shediac, not just six, 15 or 20 houses."

Cassie said that while council voted unanimously, councillors will consider what they heard for the final vote in July.

The town rezoned the land for the campground in 2014 but set a two-year construction deadline. In 2016, the deadline was extended to September 2019 while the province continued an environmental review of the plans.

That review led to the proponent scaling its plans over the winter to account for wetland on the site.

Several dozen people attended the open house meeting in February when plans for a 542-site campground were shown. (Shane Magee/CBC)

In March, a committee of provincial officials reviewing the project sent a letter to the parish raising more questions about its plans.

The letter raised concerns about the potential air quality impacts of hundreds of possible campfires. It told the proponent to reduce the number of campsites or limit campfires after a report suggested emissions would be 10 to 20 times higher than air quality standards.

Erika Jutras, a spokesperson for the Department of Environment and Local Government, said in an email the province is still waiting for the proponent to submit its revised proposal. Sackville said the plans had been discussed with provincial officials at a recent meeting.

He said the new plan calls for six group campfire sites.